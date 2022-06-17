Zywave & Advisen Announce 2022 Cyber Risk Award Winners

The annual black-tie gala returned in-person to celebrate the cyber risk industry's top performers
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, along with Advisen, a Zywave company, honored the cyber risk industry's top performers at the ninth annual Cyber Risk Awards, held in-person at Gotham Hall in New York City the evening of Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Thousands of cyber industry professionals cast their votes throughout the five-week voting process, yielding the highest voter turnout in the event's history. The winners were announced during a gala dinner for 480 attendees, sponsored by Arete, The Beckage Firm, CFC Underwriting, Epiq, and Pondurance.
"We congratulate all of the award winners and those who were nominated," said Jeff Cohen, Zywave senior vice president. "We want to especially thank everyone who voted and helped contribute to the success of this recognition program. It was wonderful to gather and celebrate in-person for the first time in two years as we applaud all of the outstanding efforts from the cyber risk industry."
Four individuals and 11 companies were recognized with awards given out during the evening. In addition, the program featured presentations by AXA XL's Jeremy Gittler, Shannon Groeber and Graeme Newman of CFC Underwriting, Tom Reagan from Marsh, Stott and May's Karl Sharman, and WTW's Tom Srail.
Below is the complete list of award winners:
Individuals
Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- USA: Jennifer Coughlin, Mullen Coughlin
Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- London: James Burns, CFC Underwriting
Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- Rest of the World: Maya Bundt, Swiss Re
Cyber Risk Industry Person of the Year- Actuary/Modeler: Rajeev Gupta, Cowbell Cyber
Companies
Cyber Event Response Team of the Year: Kroll
Cyber Newcomer of the Year: Mosaic
Cyber Reinsurer or Reinsurance Broker of the Year: Munich Re
Cyber Law Firm of the Year: Mullen Coughlin
Cyber Technology Provider of the Year: CrowdStrike
Cyber Product or Partnership of the Year: Chubb's Widespread Event Coverage
Cyber Claims Team (Insurer or MGA): CFC Underwriting
Cyber MGA of the Year: Evolve MGA
Cyber Retail Broking Team of the Year: Marsh
Cyber Wholesale Broking Team of the Year: INSUREtrust
Cyber Insurer of the Year: Beazley
For more information on Zywave, visit www.zywave.com. To learn more about Advisen, a Zywave company, acquired by Zywave in November 2020, visit www.advisenltd.com.
About Zywave
Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.
