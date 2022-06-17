Sold Over 2 million Bottles Globally, Vegan Certified Sunscreen Line Became Another Steady Seller from d'Alba

SEOUL, South Korea, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- d'Alba's waterfull sunscreens are their other signature line of products apart from the best-selling white truffle first spray serum. The steady selling sunscreen line includes three products with variations to accommodate different needs. The products are: waterfull essence sunscreen (chemical sunscreen), waterfull mild sunscreen (mineral/physical sunscreen), and waterfull tone-up sunscreen (pink tinted hybrid sunscreen). The sunscreens have sold over 2 million bottles globally and the waterfull essence sunscreen has received 5.0/5.0 rating from beauty and skincare experts on Beautytap.com. Reviewed well for being non-greasy, fast absorbing, smooth, and having strong sun protection.

Although the sunscreens have different sun protecting ingredients, all three products have smooth application, like an essence, concurring with "waterfull" in their names. All d'Alba's sunscreens have been certified vegan by V-Label, an Italian Vegetarian Union that is currently recognized internationally and a registered symbol for labelling vegan products. Their sunscreens have gentle and mild plant-based ingredients, making them suitable for all skin types. Like all other d'Alba products, the sunscreens are infused with high quality white truffles harvested from Piedmont Alba in Italy.

d'Alba's sunscreen line is loved by consumers in Korea. Just in 2022, d'Alba maintained as the No.1 vegan beauty brand and kept its place within the Top 3 sunscreens in Korea. They have received this ranking in the sunscreen category for being vegan, light weight, having no harsh white cast, essence-like texture, and many other reasons. d'Alba is constantly growing in the United States and the sunscreens are loved by makeup and skincare experts as they work well under makeup as well.

All three sunscreens have strong sun protecting ingredients, with SPF 50+ PA++++ ratings. The sun protection ratings were in-vivo tested by Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences against UVA and UVB rays. The waterfull essence sunscreen even provides some protection from blue light. The waterfull mild sunscreen is especially great for sensitive skin and can be used by all family members. The waterfull tone-up sunscreen has a pinkish tint to give a natural glow to the skin. The waterfull tone-up sunscreen can be applied in small amounts to give sun protection and even out the skin for a no makeup day.

d'Alba is working harder to create more content to inform the consumers about their products. The new YouTube collaboration is with Tina Tanaka Harris, a skincare and beauty YouTuber that reviews mostly Japanese and Korean skincare products. In her video, all three sunscreens are featured, and Tina shows how the d'Alba vegan sunscreens apply and set after time for the viewers.

