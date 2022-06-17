Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Father's Day with Enhanced Benefits for Fathers of All Kinds

The Luxury Retailer Models Its Health Benefits on a "One Size Fits One" Philosophy, Allowing Associates – including Fathers – the Opportunity to Prioritize their Family

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Father's Day on June 19, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is highlighting associate testimonials and stories of "Fathers of All Kinds," from new fathers to father figures, to associates celebrating fathers in their lives. The Company is also spotlighting recent benefit enhancements that support new fathers and promote a healthy work-life balance.

Focused on cultivating a culture of Belonging and supporting associates in all stages of life, NMG is proud to offer 16 weeks of Paid Parental Leave (PPL) as of January 1, 2022, to all associates welcoming a new child – including fathers. This policy is not just applicable to birthing parents, but also covers those welcoming a child by adoption, surrogacy, or foster care.

Further supporting fathers' journeys into parenthood, NMG provides eligible full-time and part-time associates, who have been with the Company for at least a year, with up to $3,000 per year for the process of adoption. The funds can be used towards agency and placement fees, legal expenses, medical expenses, and multiple other related costs.

In addition, NMG also recently announced a new Paid Family Leave program, which will provide two weeks of paid leave for situations requiring an associate to take time off to care for a child, spouse, partner, parent, or other family member, as defined by the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), effective August 1, 2022.

"At NMG, we believe 'one size fits one' when it comes to family, and we offer a variety of medical plans and work schedules that are tailored to the needs of each individual associate and the needs of their family," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, NMG. "Our Power of One people strategy empowers associates to prioritize themselves and their families in order to make their lives extraordinary."

NMG leads with love through its NMG|Way culture. One of the five components of the luxury retailer's culture is NMG|Way of Working (NMG|WOW) which encourages associates to integrate life and work to accommodate their professional and personal commitments in a way that prioritizes the health and well-being of their families and themselves.

About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 9,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit www.neimanmarcusgroup.com .

