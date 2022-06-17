JUNIPER PARK\TBWA APPOINTS JENNY GLOVER AS CCO

The International Award-Winning Creative Rises From Her ECD Role To Lead The Agency Into A New Era

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Park\TBWA is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Glover as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. Jenny is one of the most awarded creatives in the world – her work has won golds across all major international award shows, amassing twenty-eight Cannes Lions, including ten Gold and a Grand Prix, plus fifteen coveted D&AD Pencils, including five Yellows, among numerous others.

Her entry into branding was unique – she graduated from law school in 1996, which honed her skills in the nuances of language and critical thinking. After twenty years in South Africa, Jenny joined Juniper Park\TBWA from its sister agency, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, in 2018. This year alone, Jenny was the Co-Chair of one of Canada's preeminent industry shows, the 2022 Marketing Awards, as well as a One Show jury member. She has acted as both jury president and judge on numerous occasions at both local and international festivals, including Cannes Lions.

"I'm excited to continue my creative leadership of this agency," says Jenny Glover, CCO, Juniper Park\TBWA. "Of course, the ultimate goal is always to create branding excellence for our clients, but my methodology is also fundamentally human – to stay creatively curious, keep pushing, and to create better work by nurturing and growing talent. For me, the work and the people are intrinsically connected."

Jenny has a long history of generously developing talent. During her time in South Africa, she co-founded Open Chair, the South African advertising industry gender equity initiative aimed at "filling chairs" with talented young women and putting the onus on leaders to offer opportunity to that talent. Always an active mentor, Jenny incorporates teaching into everyday work, running weekly creative training sessions – aptly called "Sucking Eggs" – and presenting thought leadership masterclasses for the global TBWA collective.

"Beyond borders, Jenny is one of the best creatives in the industry and she epitomizes our core agency values of gratitude and growth," says Jill Nykoliation, CEO of Juniper Park\TBWA. "She combines world-class creativity with unwavering humanity, which makes her beloved by both our team and our clients. Jenny leaves an indelible mark on people's careers."

Coming off the back of two Golds at the 2022 Clio Awards, Jenny joins the agency's high-calibre, award-winning executive team, which includes Chief Strategy Officer Des Jones, who recently joined the agency from TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and was instrumental in the development of TBWA's new strategic methodology, DisruptionX, and CEO Jill Nykoliation, who was recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs in 2021 by WXN. She also becomes a member of TBWA's global creative core, a roundtable of creative leaders composed of CCOs from the collective's top agencies.

"I'm excited for the entire TBWA collective that Jenny has been elevated into the CCO role to guide and influence the entire creative product of Juniper Park\TBWA," added Ben Williams, Global Chief Creative Experience Officer, TBWA\Worldwide. "She has helped create some of the most famous work within TBWA and has been recognized by the industry time and again. I can't wait to partner with her to bring more Disruptive creativity to the world."

About Juniper Park\TBWA

Juniper Park\TBWA ( juniperparktbwa.com ) is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. A global, award-winning agency located in Toronto, Juniper Park\TBWA uses Disruption® methodologies to develop business-changing ideas for brands. The 130+ team of world-class creators and thinkers serves clients across North America, including CIBC, Nissan, PepsiCo, GoDaddy, among others. It is part of TBWA Worldwide ( tbwa.com ), named Agency of the Year and Grand Prix winner at the 2021 Effie Awards, one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, included on Ad Age's Agency A-List in both 2019 and 2020, and named Ad Age's Network of the Year in 2022. Follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter , or like us on Facebook for the latest updates from the Park.

