FDA Roundup: June 17, 2022

On Thursday, the FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) announced the publication of three International Test Method Standards in Nanotechnology by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International. NCTR scientists conducted research with support from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) toward the collaborative consensus-standards development for liposomes. These standards will increase predictability, streamline pre-market review, and facilitate new product entry to market.

The FDA has sent to Congress its Report on Drug Shortages for Calendar Year 2021 , the ninth annual report to summarize major actions taken by the agency to prevent or mitigate drug shortages in. While the number of new drug shortages has declined over the years, 2021 was a challenging year for shortages as manufacturers in the U.S. and abroad continue to experience quality issues and capacity constraints. Even still, the agency made important progress in helping to mitigate drug shortages. During CY 2021, there were 41 new shortages, and the FDA helped prevent 317 potential shortages.

