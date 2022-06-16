Sip a FREE* Sprite® from McDonald's® with your order on the first day of summer and tell us what you hear

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first sip of a Sprite from McDonald's on a hot summer day is *chef's kiss*.

We've seen thousands of memes and posts about how Sprite from McDonald's just 'hits different.'

From saying it tastes like the sound of a zipper closing a jacket, to a dog growling, or even TV static, the creative ways our fans describe the carbonated taste of this longtime McDonald's favorite are endless.

Which has us wondering... what sound does your Sprite from McDonald's taste like? We're all ears...

To get the creative juices flowing, we're offering a FREE any-size Sprite when fans spend $1 on the McDonald's App on June 21 – just in time for the first day of summer.

*Valid 1x on June 21 at participating McDonald's. Excludes tax. App download and registration required.

