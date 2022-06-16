SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds NFLX, EMCF, MBII, and VMW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible false and misleading statements, accounting and reporting practices and breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the Board of Directors and certain Company officers of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) concerning NFLX growth and customer retention, leading to a significant stock price drop after NFLX revealed in April that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers. If you own NFLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nflx

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with its proposed merger with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% shares and 30% cash. If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) in connection with the proposed merger of MBII with Bioceres Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of MBII common stock owned will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $1.17 based upon Bioceres's June 15, 2022 closing price of $13.22. If you own MBII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mbii

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VMW by Broadcom Inc. ("Broadcom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VMW shareholders will receive $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMW share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $132.73 based upon Broadcom's June 15, 2022 closing price of $526.71. If you own VMW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vmw

