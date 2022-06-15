WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Sandy Watkins to become a Co-Founder of Markaaz

Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

AUSTIN, Texas , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing fintech, Markaaz has announced this morning that Sandy Watkins has joined Markaaz as its latest co-founder. Sandy Watkins previously founded OpenLending, and subsequently served as its Chairman. Since 2021, he has served an advisor and investor in Markaaz, and Member of the Board of Directors. As a Co-Founder of Markaaz, Sandy Watkins will drive corporate development, strategic deals, and strategy, alongside its current founders and leadership team. ''We are thrilled to have Sandy as part of the founding team of Markaaz,'' says Hany Fam and Fabi Hubschmid.

Fabi Hubschmid, Hany Fam and Sandy Watkins
Fabi Hubschmid, Hany Fam and Sandy Watkins(PRNewswire)

Visit markaaz.com to learn more.

Media contact:
media@markaaz.com
(323) 638-9797

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandy-watkins-to-become-a-co-founder-of-markaaz-301568817.html

SOURCE Markaaz

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.