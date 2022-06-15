North Jersey Federal Credit Union Chooses Lumin Digital As Partner for Enhanced Digital Banking Services

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that North Jersey Federal Credit Union (NJFCU) has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-native platform for online and mobile digital banking solutions. Starting in July, Lumin Digital will support the credit union's more than 24,000 members and more than $262 million in assets.

Lumin Digital, a cloud-native digital banking platform, will provide NJFCU credit union members with a tightly integrated and customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. Recommendations include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Headquartered in Totowa, New Jersey, NJFCU strives to improve the life of every member through building positive relationships and providing safe and secure financial transactions.

"North Jersey Federal Credit Union was built by and for its members, which is why we are unwaveringly committed to finding the best and most innovative digital tools and technologies for those who trust us with their financial wellbeing," said Anna Lo, CEO of North Jersey Federal Credit Union. "This partnership with Lumin Digital does exactly that."

"We admire NJFCU's remarkable commitment to providing their members with an exceptional digital banking experience," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "This collaboration will help NJFCU bring innovative banking capabilities to their members using next-generation technologies."

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Lumin Digital