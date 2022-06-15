Leading nutrition tracker Cronometer launches Apple Watch app for its users

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -

Introducing Cronometer on Apple Watch for advanced nutrition tracking capabilities

Cronometer has launched its Apple Watch app, bringing all its mobile app features to Apple Watch users.

This provides users with the unparalleled ability to monitor and track their health to reach their nutrition and fitness goals.

What users can expect straight away from this new integration is a snapshot of their energy intake, remaining energy, highlighted targets and nutrition scores (for Gold users).

Since its introduction in 2014, the Apple Watch has gained its fair share of the wearable market. And for good reason; it's a versatile do-it-all watch that can be invaluable to help keep track of your health. It's really no wonder the device has reached over 100 million users worldwide. The Cronometer Apple Watch app will be an invaluable tool to help Cronometer users take control of their health and make improvements to their lifestyles and diets.

"The Apple Watch has become a household name in the wearable device market, we are thrilled to be able to offer Apple Watch wearers the ease of using Cronometer from the comfort of their own wrist. We are excited to continue to add new features to the app and provide more customization and personalization to our users." Aaron Davidson, CEO, Cronometer.

About Cronometer Software Inc.: Cronometer is a free nutrition tracker with the most accurate and comprehensive nutrition database on the market. Unlike other tracking apps, the nutritional data is curated from verified, accurate sources. Cronometer was originally developed by CEO Aaron Davidson in 2005 and started as a personal side project. Over the years it has transformed from a hobby into a thriving business with over 5.5 million users worldwide. They are a proudly Canadian company with a head office based in the small mountain town of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

