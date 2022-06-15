Gateway's Baby Cow is Jumping Over the Moon for the New Lineup of Notebooks

Iconic Computer Brand's Newest Mascot Announces Notebooks Equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, Windows 11, and Tuned by THX™

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway, the beloved computer brand with cow-spotted boxes, introduces its newest mascot, Baby Cow who has a "legen-dairy" announcement. Gateway is launching a new lineup of Ultra Slim notebooks outfitted with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors – including new touch screen notebooks. Priced affordably, Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Gateway's Baby Cow Announces New Notebooks Equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, Windows 11, and Tuned by THX™ (PRNewswire)

"The last couple of years have changed the way we work, learn, and play, with on-the-go computing being more essential than ever," said Rodney Rad, executive vice president, - GPU Company, licensee of the Gateway brand. "The Gateway brand has remained committed to supporting the changing needs of consumers by offering the most up-to-date technology in portable devices at an affordable price."

The new Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are ergonomically designed with a modern, lightweight chassis and feature a hinge keyboard that can be elevated for better comfort. The new notebooks come in a variety of screen sizes and colors.

Boasting the latest technology, the new Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for lightning-fast responsiveness, improved multitasking capabilities, and more powerful connections. The 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer faster speeds and outstanding function to provide exceptional computing power and visuals in a thin, lightweight device.

"Intel is delighted to be part of the new Gateway notebook product line at Walmart," said Greg Cnossen, General Manager, Global Consumer Sales at Intel. "Gateway notebooks will be powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, delivering fast performance with vibrant graphics to meet all computing needs."

Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks are outfitted with Windows 11, for easy start up, smooth connections, added security including password-free unlocking with Windows Hello, and Focus Assist to block notifications. Featuring Snap Assist and Snap layouts, Windows 11 allows for easy management of multiple windows. Windows 11 includes Microsoft Photos to organize pictures, and even an integration with the Xbox Game Bar to chat with friends, take screen recordings, and monitor game performance.

"The new Gateway Ultra Slim Windows 11 Notebook series offers tremendous value without compromising the functionality customers are looking for," said Linda Rendleman, VP of NA Device Partner Solutions Sales, Microsoft. Corp. "Customers are looking for portability, great sound quality, and the power of Windows 11, these devices have it all at an affordable price."

To add to the enjoyment of mobile entertainment and clear audio conference calls for productivity, the new Gateway Ultra Slim Notebooks are Tuned by THX™. This ensures the notebooks provide the best audio quality possible including balanced sound, enhanced audio intelligibility, and optimal frequency response maximized for small speakers.

The new Gateway Ultra Slim notebooks with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors include:

Gateway Ultra Slim 15.6" (MSRP $229) features Intel® Celeron® processor, Windows 11, 4GB /64GB, Tuned by THX™ Audio. It includes a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription. Available in Navy, Red, and Green.

Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $549) features 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX™ Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.

Gateway Ultra Slim Touch Screen 14.1" (MSRP $699) features 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1255U processor, Windows 11, 8G Memory /512GB Solid State Drive, FHD Touch Screen, Tuned by THX™ Audio. Available in Navy, Black, Silver, and Rose Gold.

With so many options in portable devices, Gateway makes it easy and affordable to stay connected while learning, working, creating, and gaming from anywhere. With multiple screen sizes and an array of vibrant colors, there is a Gateway for everyone.

The Gateway Baby Cow says to moo-ve on over to Walmart and Walmart.com for the full lineup of affordable Gateway notebooks and tablets.

