CITGO Receives Multiple Awards for Safety Excellence

HOUSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation recently received three safety awards recognizing outstanding safety results in both its terminals and refining operations:

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

CITGO terminals received the Safety Excellence Award from the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA) in recognition of standout safety performance in 2021. This is the most recent such award from ILTA, which has recognized CITGO for safety performance multiple times over the past decade.

CITGO refineries in Lemont, Illinois and Corpus Christi, Texas both received the Safety Achievement Award from American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). The award recognizes excellent safety performance across the oil and gas industry. This was the third consecutive year AFPM has recognized safety performance at CITGO refineries.

"Safety is the cornerstone of our operational excellence," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "We are honored to receive these distinguished awards as testament to our efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational safety at our refineries and terminals."

CITGO operates three refineries with a combined crude capacity of 769,000 barrels-per day and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals and six pipelines, one of the largest distribution networks in the country.

"We strive to build a resilient safety culture throughout our operations," added Shane Moser, CITGO Vice President of Health, Safety & Environment. "ILTA and AFPM are champions of our industry, and their continued recognition of our safety culture is tremendously gratifying."

ILTA, representing companies and partnerships that operate bulk liquid storage terminals worldwide, advocates on behalf of the liquid terminal industry and maintains close working relationships with other organizations that interact with the tank storage industry.

AFPM is the leading national trade association representing fuel and petrochemical manufacturers. AFPM members make and transport the fuels that keep Americans moving and the petrochemicals that are essential building blocks for modern life.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation