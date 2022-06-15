Advanced ENT & Allergy Private Practice Group Opens Balance Center & Dizzy Clinic

Top-rated private practice expands their offerings for patients experiencing dizziness and balance issues at multiple locations across Louisville, Central Kentucky, and Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Louisville, Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana, private practice group Advanced ENT & Allergy are bringing their patients relief from dizziness and balance issues through premium care and treatment at 8 different locations.

Adventa Logo (PRNewswire)

Widely regarded as experts in total upper airway care, Advanced ENT & Allergy's Advanced Dizzy Clinic provides comprehensive in-house testing and treatments for patients experiencing dizziness or problems with balance.

Along with the award-winning group of Ear, Nose, and Throat Physicians as well as Clinical Audiologists, the treatments include dedicated support from a former neurology practitioner, physical therapist, as well as the largest collection of state-of-the-art equipment in the Greater Louisville Area to ensure complete care for their patients at every level.

"We started looking at it differently and decided that we needed a different approach to how we treated dizziness. Our practice made the decision to purchase additional audiology equipment, to start doing more testing, look at other parts of the inner ear, hire different professionals, and then to hire a physical therapist in-house so that we could best get these patients the help they need."- Michelle Byerly, Au.D, CCC-A, Doctor of Audiology. To see an exclusive video and learn more click here.

As with each of their clinics, Advanced ENT & Allergy is committed to superior care that demonstrates professionalism, efficiency, respect — and to exceed all expectations for their patients.

Find your nearest clinic: advancedentandallergy.com/about-us/our-locations/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advanced ENT and Allergy