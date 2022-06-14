ZENB INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER SPAGHETTI MADE FROM 100% YELLOW PEAS

The Plant-Based Food Brand Expands its Pasta Portfolio with First Long-Shape Pasta and Says No More to Compromising on Non-Wheat Pasta

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nostalgic pasta meals have never tasted so good while being better-for-you too thanks to ZENB, a direct-to-consumer plant-based food brand that is expanding its pasta offerings with the launch of Spaghetti made with 100% yellow peas, including the skins. This innovative single-ingredient pasta retains the classic thin spaghetti texture pasta lovers expect with a subtle taste, delicious flavor and nutrient-packed benefits.

ZENB Spaghetti is the only spaghetti product made from 100% yellow peas and is the latest addition to the brand's growing pasta portfolio that champions this better for the planet and better-for-you hero ingredient. This rising star of the legume category requires less water to grow and adds nutrients to the soil it grows in, while providing plant-fueled nutritional benefits with a classic al-dente pasta consistency consumers expect. While other gluten-free pastas miss the mark, with ZENB, there is no compromising on taste or texture.

Launching as the brand's first long-shape pasta, ZENB Spaghetti also provides a whole new way to enjoy the beloved pasta shape with less guilt involved. In addition to being a good source of protein and an excellent source of fiber, with 17 grams and 11 grams per 3 ounce serving respectively, the product is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, kosher and has no artificial flavors or preservatives. ZENB Spaghetti joins the brand's short pasta products – Penne, Rotini, Elbows, and quick-cooking Agile – with all complementing a range of ZENB Gourmet Sauces crafted with whole vegetables, providing a perfect mealtime duo to fuel a plant-powered lifestyle.

"At ZENB, we want consumers to enjoy nature's goodness without sacrificing flavor or giving up the classic pasta texture they love," said Hugo Pérez, Head of Marketing at ZENB U.S., Inc. "Spaghetti has been highly requested by our customers and so it felt like the natural next step in expanding our Yellow Pea Pasta portfolio. Tasty and nutritious with every twirl of the fork, consumers will never know the difference between traditional spaghetti and ZENB's Yellow Pea Spaghetti, but they'll be glad when they do!"

ZENB Spaghetti is versatile and offers a whole new way to enjoy pasta dishes whether with meatballs, dressed in various sauces, in soups or baked dishes, or just by itself. For inspiration, visit zenb.com/blogs/recipes for delicious yellow pea spaghetti upgrades to classic Carbonara or zesty Arrabbiata.

ZENB Spaghetti is sold online at ZENB.com. Add a better-for-you twist on pasta night with 30% off your first order of ZENB Spaghetti.

About ZENB U.S., INC.

ZENB is a plant-powered, direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make plant-based foods more delicious, accessible and convenient. Using parts of legumes and vegetables that are often thrown away (skin, seeds, stems and all), ZENB products open a whole new world of flavor and nutrition, without compromising taste. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. Committed to making plant-based products the center of everyday lives, the brand launched a single-ingredient pasta made entirely from yellow peas in November 2020, followed by Gourmet Sauces in April 2021 for a complete mealtime solution – with plans to continue to grow its meal and snack portfolios. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

