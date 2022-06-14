SERENDIPITY3 CREATES FIRST-EVER BOOZY FATHER'S DAY FLOAT FEATURING BUD LIGHT SELTZER HARD SODA

The new Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float is available at Serendipity3 for restaurant patrons ages 21+ from Thursday, June 16th until Sunday, June 19th in celebration of Father's Day Weekend

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day weekend, Serendipity3 restaurant, the legendary New York City landmark restaurant, has a new limited time special treat on the menu for dads, by creating their very first over-the-top and decadent float with booze! Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director at Serendipity3, is launching the "Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float", incorporating the loud flavors of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, into this new limited-time dessert offering.

The new Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float is available at Serendipity3 for restaurant patrons ages 21+ from Thursday, June 16th until Sunday, June 19th in celebration of Father’s Day Weekend (PRNewswire)

The "Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float" features Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Cherry Cola poured over 2 scoops of Serendipity Brands ' mouthwatering Birthday Cake ice cream flavor and topped with even more ice cream deliciousness of this premiere flavor, whipped cream and a cherry! The float is available to restaurant patrons ages 21+ from Thursday, June 16th until Sunday, June 19th - the perfect way to treat your dad for Father's Day!

Serendipity3 has been a classic go-to for tourist and local NYC patrons alike to celebrate the holidays for over 67-years, bringing families the eclectic ambiance of dream-like desserts and menu items. The restaurant has served nearly 30 million of its signature menu items, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, an iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas. Serendipity3 continues to bring extravagant menu items, such as the new Selena Sundae and limited-time PRIDE Sundae giving back to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, while captivating their worldwide audience and celebrity following including Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian, the Hilton family, Wendy Williams and so many more.

"We are excited to debut the restaurant's first boozy float, which incorporates Bud Light Seltzer, a brand that is all about bold flavor, and the iconic Birthday Cake flavor from our ice cream line" said Creative Director of Serendipity3, Chef Joe Calderone, "Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Cherry Cola adds the perfect blend of flavor to the Spiked Cherry Cola Ice Cream Float and is sure to be a huge hit for all dads this holiday."

Located at 225 E 60th Street, Serendipity3 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. EST. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit: www.serendipity3.com .

About Serendipity3:

Serendipity3, the legendary New York City restaurant and general store, founded in 1954, as one of the city's truly unique dining experiences. The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It's an enchanting place where artists got their inspiration and actors fulfilled their cravings. Beginning with Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol, Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the 1950's, continuing with a celebrity following that includes Cher, Candice Bergen, Melanie Griffith and Ron Howard, the restaurant continues to attract celebrities such as Beyoncé, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian. In addition, the restaurant has been the setting of three major Hollywood productions, One Fine Day (1996) with George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer, Serendipity (2001) with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, and Trust The Man (2005) with Julianne Moore and David Duchovny.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Serendipity3) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serendipity3