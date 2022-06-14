Census and The Operational Club Announce Summer Community Days, a two-day, practitioner-first virtual conference for data professionals

The Operational Analytics Club, a community for data practitioners, will host a two-day, online gathering with technical sessions, sessions on using data to drive business, hackathons, and more for data professionals July 28 & 29

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Census ( www.getcensus.com ), the operational analytics platform that syncs customer data from your data warehouse to all your key business tools, announced its inaugural community conference, Summer Community Days , for July 28-29. The event is part of the programming The Operational Analytics Club ( www.operationalanalytics.club ), a dedicated community for modern data professionals, is hosting as part of the Summer of Data '22. Summer Community Days will include industry experts speaking on technical and data-related business topics, as well as in-person happy hours in San Francisco, Calif., Denver, Colo., Chicago, Ill., Los Angeles, Calif., and Brookyln, New York.

Summer Community Days focuses on amplifying the voices of data professionals–including analytics engineers, data analysts, and data-savvy business experts–so they can learn from each other and share their knowledge with the greater data community. Programming features online workshops, lectures, and hackathons across technical and data-driven business topics, including:

Lane one: Technical deep dives

Lane two: Driving data in business

Data practitioners can apply to speak at Summer Community Days on any of the topics above until 11:59 pm PT June 30. Accepted submissions will receive additional support from the Operational Analytics Club's community and content team.

"The data industry and community wouldn't be what it is today without the brilliant minds and contributions of data practitioners," said Allie Beazell, director of developer marketing for Census. "Summer Community Days is an opportunity for us to give the mic and stage to those community experts, learn from each other, and grow our collective knowledge around modern data best practices (and meet some new data nerds along the way). Census and The Operational Analytics Club are thrilled to help facilitate this exchange of expertise this summer to help members of our community stand out in their careers."

To learn more about the Summer Community Days event for data practitioners, visit operationalanalytics.club/summer-community-days . To submit a topic for a 30-minute presentation, visit www.operationalanalytics.club/call-for-proposals .

For more information about the Operational Analytics Club, visit www.operationalanalytics.club.

About Census

Census turns data warehouses into a hub for business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data. With its reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load) tool, data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real-time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit https://www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.

