LOUD AND LIVE & PRIMO ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER AROUND IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

The Partnership Will Focus on the Frida Kahlo – The Life of an Icon Immersive Biography, A National Tour Debuting in Montréal

MIAMI, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Entertainment and Loud And Live announce their partnership around the development and production of Frida Kahlo – The Life of an Icon, an immersive biography and exhibit opening this summer across the United States & Canada that features the life of the iconic Mexican artist. The immersive biography of Frida Kahlo, one of the most influential female artists, is displayed in a unique combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations. The exhibit also includes virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of the life and work of Frida Kahlo.

The partnership brings together two leading entertainment companies, on the one hand, Primo Entertainment, a leading promoter who have also positioned themselves as innovative leaders in the exhibit and immersive experiences space, most recently coming off of promoting successful global exhibits such as Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet. On the other, Loud And Live, a leading entertainment, live events and marketing company, who has established itself as a leading global promoter.

"Our passion for entertainment, lifestyle and live experiences drives us to look for unique opportunities such as these, which is why Loud And Live is absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Primo Entertainment, said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "And to be embarking on this partnership with Andres Naftali and David Rosenfeld (Co-Founders of Primo Entertainment) across this unforgettable immersive experience highlighting the life of a global icon such as Frida, makes this collaboration that much more exciting," added Albareda.

"Primo Entertainment is excited to join forces with Loud And Live on this amazing project, we are confident we will continue the amazing success that these innovative experiences have had over the past year", added Primo Entertainment.

Earlier this week, the companies announced Phoenix as the first US city that will open its doors to the public on July 8th, 2022 with Frida Kahlo – The Life of an Icon, before touring the exhibit across the USA and continuing onward to Latin America. This announcement comes as the exhibit makes its North American debut in Montréal on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Arsenal Contemporary Art with unprecedented success to a full house of visitors that will enjoy the engaging experience surrounding the story telling of the incredible Frida Kahlo.

The Frida Kahlo – The Life of an Icon immersive biography utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling fans to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever. The story of Frida Kahlo, one of the most influential artists in history, showcases a unique immersive combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life and work.

As immersive experiences and exhibits continue to rise in demand and popularity across the world, this is a timely partnership for Primo Entertainment and Loud And Live, as they will build off of the highly anticipated success of these initial exhibitions.

About Primo Entertainment

Primo Entertainment is an entertainment industry leader in the United States and Latin America that works with the most important artists, as well as the most recognizable formats and exhibitions in the world. Primo Entertainment consists of two divisions: Concert promotion and production, and international exhibitions. Primo Entertainment focuses on guaranteeing the artistic quality and operation to make their shows and exhibitions a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone involved. For more information visit www.primo-entertainment.com

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami, with presence across the US, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

About Frida Kahlo Corporation:

The Frida Kahlo Corporation is the global provider of FRIDA KAHLO brand goods and services, whose mission is to educate, share and preserve Frida Kahlo's art, image, and legacy. It also contributes a portion of the monies received to worthy community-based charitable organizations that are committed daily to improving the life of women and children. For more information on "Frida Kahlo, The life of an Icon" or to reserve tickets for each city visit www.fridakahloexhibits.com.

