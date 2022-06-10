Higher ASPs Drove 7 Percent Growth in 1Q 2022 Campus Switch Revenue According to Dell'Oro Group

North America Captured 50 Percent of the Revenue Growth In the Quarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch sales were up 7 Percent in 1Q 2022. The growth was broad-based across North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China with North America accounting for more than half of the sales increase during the quarter.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group) (PRNewswire)

"Remarkably and despite ongoing supply challenges, 1Q 2022 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of high single-to-double-digit growth in the market," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "In the meantime, port shipments were flat, suggesting that Average Sales Prices (ASPs) were up during the quarter. This ASP increase is mostly due to a more favorable regional, product, and customer mix. Our interviews revealed that vendors are sometimes selling higher-end products based on availability. Additionally, manufacturers get to choose which products they would like to place on the production line and they are prioritizing the products with a higher margin, " added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

All of the growth in the 1Q 2022 sales was driven by the Enterprise segment, while sales to Small and Medium Businesses declined as it appears that vendors prioritized the larger accounts.

Although supply challenges are causing vendors to raise their list prices, these pricing actions won't start to significantly impact market results until later in the year due to elongated lead times.

The vast majority of the vendors were able to grow their revenues. However, Arista , H3C, and Juniper grew the fastest and were able to gain more than half a point of share each.

H3C once again displaced Huawei as the revenue leader in China .

2.5/5.0 Gbps ports were down during the quarter, mostly due to supply constraints.

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1/2.5/5/10/25/40/50/100 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, data center infrastructure, and network security markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group