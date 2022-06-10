Autel U.S. Enters EV Charging Solutions industry

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel U.S., a leading provider of automotive diagnostics products, announces its entry into the EV Charging Solutions Provider industry with the release of its MaxiCharger Home and Commercial Level 2 AC chargers. These new chargers, available in 40 amp and 50 amp flexible charging configurations, are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles and feature innovative software solutions that are the hallmark of all Autel products.

Autel Green Energy (PRNewswire)

MaxiCharger Home 40 amp chargers are available as either an In-Body Holster or a Separate Holster, with either a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50 plug. The MaxiCharger Home 50 amp is an in-Body Holster style and is ready for hard-wire installation. The MaxiCharger Commercial Level 2 AC charger offers 50 amp flexible charging.

The features of the MaxiCharger line include:

J1772 standard charging port compatible with all EVs

25-foot charging cable with specially designed, ergonomic charging connector

Level 2 (240V) charging with flexible amperage settings

NEMA =6-50, NEMA 14-50 electrical plug or hard-wire options

NEMA 3R-rated for indoor and outdoor use

LED lights show charging status at-a-glance

Wi-Fi-enabled for remote access and over-the-air firmware upgrades

Innovative software solutions: =The residential Smartphone app enables scheduled charging for convenience and in-depth charging analysis to ensure you are charging at the best rates. A multi-layered Commercial charger management portal to provide a complete turnkey solution for property and fleet managers, workplace, and commercial spaces.

"As Autel transitions to the exciting new reality of greener technologies, we are eager to use our nearly 20 years of experience in developing technologies that have dramatically changed the way technicians repair vehicles as a foundation for researching and developing new energy solutions," said Chloe Hung, Autel CEO.

Visit www. autelenergy.us or contact an authorized Autel dealer for more information about Autel EV chargers.

Autel U.S., the U.S. subsidiary of Shenzhen, China-based Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, is a leading developer and distributor of professional automotive diagnostic products.

