SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Unity Software, Inc. - U

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") (NYSE: U). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Unity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, citing "challenges with monetization products." Specifically, Unity stated that "a fault in [Unity's] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes."

On this news, Unity's stock price fell $17.83 per share, or approximately 37%, to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

