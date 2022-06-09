RITUAL ZERO PROOF HIRES CRAFT NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER VETERAN AS NATIONAL SALES DIRECTOR

The Liquor Replacement Is Preparing for Rapid Market Expansion To Extend Its Lead As America's Best-Selling Spirit Alternative

CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Making the move from non-alcoholic brews to non-alcoholic booze, Tom Halaska joins Ritual Zero Proof, America's best-selling liquor replacement, as its National Sales Director. By adding Halaska, an industry veteran and tastemaker, Ritual intends to expand even faster than its current clip – more than doubling sales volume every year since launching in 2019. This unique addition from within the non-alcoholic category, together with the continued backing of the world's leading distiller, Diageo via Distill Ventures, will allow Ritual to assert an even more dominant position in the booming American spirit alternative market.

Ritual Zero Proof (PRNewsfoto/Ritual Zero Proof) (PRNewswire)

Halaska brings with him more than two decades of experience from the restaurant and spirits business. Most recently, he served as the Global Sales Manager of WellBeing Brewing Co., the first craft brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beers. With WellBeing, Halaska secured and managed more than 3,000 active accounts, as well as distribution in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, and direct-to-consumer and online wholesale, lifting the brewery to the top of the craft non-alcoholic beer category – a category he is widely credited with helping develop and lead nationally.

As Ritual's National Sales Director, Halaska will focus on market expansion in states where Ritual is aligned with distributors, including Breakthru Beverage and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits. He will be responsible for building awareness and advancing education around Ritual and the broader non-alcoholic category across distribution, account, and consumer levels of the business.

"Retailers and restaurants that don't provide for those who want alternatives to alcohol are excluding a huge swath of customers, and leaving money on the table," said Halaska. "Providing a sophisticated option for balance and mindful consumption has given me purpose inside an industry I love."

Halaska will work under David Dorton, Vice President of Sales and Trade Development at Ritual Zero Proof and formerly of Whistle Pig, and David Crooch, visionary health and wellness entrepreneur (Crave, Parks & Nash) and CEO of Ritual Zero Proof.

"The addition of Tom Halaska puts Ritual Zero Proof in a position to focus on education and advocacy of our products and the category, on both local and national levels," said Dorton. "His passion for the industry is visible to everyone who meets him, and his boots-on-the-ground approach to education is key to bolstering relationships among priority partners, distributors, the bartending community, and consumers alike, with a plan to accelerate our retail expansion and extend our lead as America's leading spirit alternative."

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof, The Liquor Replacement, is America's leading spirit alternative, crafted to have the flavor and burn of a classic spirit, but without the alcohol or calories. Ritual is made for anyone who's driving, training, dieting, parenting, staying out late, getting up early, seeking the perfect third drink or abstaining altogether.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ritual Beverage Company is a labor of love founded by three longtime friends. After experimenting with hundreds of recipes in consultation with bartenders, chefs, and beverage professionals, Ritual launched two flagship products in September of 2019 – a Gin Alternative and a Whiskey Alternative. In January 2020, Ritual received a minority investment from global beverage leader Diageo via Distill Ventures. The brand expanded its portfolio with the launch of a Tequila Alternative in April 2020 and a Rum Alternative in June 2021.

Industry leaders and tastemakers have continually awarded Ritual with their stamp of approval. Among its accolades, the Beverage Testing Institute, gold-standard for the industry, awarded Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative its Platinum Medal (98 points) in 2021, making it the highest-rated non-alcoholic spirit alternative and fifth on their all-time rankings of both non-alcoholic and full proof spirits. In 2021, Ritual won the Expo East NEXTY award for Best New Natural Living Product, recognizing the spirit alternative as one of the most progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the industry.

Ritual is currently available for purchase online at RitualZeroProof.com and Amazon, beverage retailers Total Wine & More and Binny's Beverage Depot, select Kroger and Hy-Vee locations and expanding into instant delivery through Gopuff.

To learn more about Ritual Zero Proof, visit RitualZeroProof.com and follow along with @RitualZeroProof on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

