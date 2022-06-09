IDEAL AGENT® LAUNCHES CASH OFFER HOME SELLING SERVICE

Clients Get Top Dollar; Close As Soon As 10 Days

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate services company announces the launch of its new Cash Offer program for home sellers. The company allows clients the ability to forgo listing, showings, and open houses, providing multiple cash offers through its network of investors, guaranteeing top dollar for home sellers. IDEAL AGENT® proprietary technology provides the most options when selling allowing the client to select from multiple offers and close at their convenience, as soon as 10 days, or after finding their new home through its multiple lease back options.

Sell your home for top dollar with top local agents for as little as 2% Commission (PRNewswire)

"We're selling certainty in an uncertain market. We know how stressful and time consuming selling a home can be, said Steve Johnston, Founder & CEO of IDEAL AGENT®. We want to ease the hassle and help people get top dollar for their home, and fast, with our new Cash Offer program."

IDEAL AGENT® modern technology streamlines the real estate transaction for a seamless experience saving home sellers and buyers time and thousands in commissions due to its pre-negotiated variable commission structure, helping thousands of clients get 5-star results. The company recently launched IDEAL TITLE® offering title transfer insurance, IDEAL RATE™, zero mortgage lender fees, IDEAL HOME WARRANTY™, free one year home warranty with home purchase and IDEAL HOME SERVICES including discounts on moving, storage, junk removal, internet, entertainment, and home security services.

For additional information visit idealagent.com

About IDEAL AGENT

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate services company. Recognized as a leader in modernizing of real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service connects Clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more with variable commissions as low as 2% commission. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as one of the "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch by Tampa Bay Business Journal, and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

CONTACT:

Press@idealagent.com

800.941.8857

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideal Agent