Universal Engineering Sciences Named No. 1 on Zweig Hot Firm List for Second Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a privately-held national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has been recognized as #1 on the Zweig Group's recently released 2022 Hot Firm List. The awards program ranks the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada based on both dollar and percentage revenue growth rate over a three-year period. These firms have outperformed the economy and competitors to become industry leaders, according to Zweig Group. UES entered the top 10 at number one in 2021 and maintains that position in 2022.

The announcement comes during a period of rapid growth at Universal Engineering Sciences, which has expanded to 67 locations in nearly 20 states and more than 3,100 team members, with plans to add an additional 1,500 positions over the next three years. The company has deployed an aggressive M&A and organic growth strategy which doubled its team and tripled its size, completing more than a dozen significant acquisitions over the past two years, thereby enabling the company to dramatically expand in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Texas and the West. In addition, several high-profile industry leaders have joined the company in recent months, including newly appointed CEO Dave Witsken, CFO Mike Dear, and CHRO Sheila Norden.



"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year. Our success is driven by a number of factors, including the dedication and hard work of our people, the innovative solutions and services we provide to our clients, the top tier businesses we have acquired, and the excellent leadership team we have assembled," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "We've built a culture our 3,100 team members are proud to be a part of, where we can work on exciting projects and ultimately improve the infrastructure and the communities where we live and work."

UES has recently completed and is currently working on a number of significant projects nationwide, including the Miami Signature Bridge, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, the I-4 Ultimate Project,



Howard Frankland Bridge, Brightline High-Speed Rail and SunRail, Seefried Industrial Properties & Hillwood Investment Properties, Lennar, DR Horton, MLS Stadium for St. Louis City Soccer Club, North Texas Municipal Water District – Bois D'Arc Lake, Billingsley Company – Cypress Waters, and the Las Vegas Convention Center, as well as other important transportation, residential, commercial, and industrial projects nationwide. UES announced a new $5 million contract to perform services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) last week and has completed significant work in previous years with the Department of Transportation.

Universal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislation. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients. BDT Capital Partners is the primary investor in the company.

UES has made a commitment to growing through strategic acquisition and organic growth. UES' presence includes locations throughout the high growth markets in the South, Midwest, and West, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina, Metro DC, California, Utah, Nevada, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

UES was named #42 on the ENR Top 500 Design Firms and has been ranked number one on the Zweig Group Hot Firm List for two consecutive years, honoring the fastest-growing firms in the architecture, engineering, planning, environmental and construction (AEC) industry. With nearly 3,100 professionals across 67 branches in nearly 20 states nationwide, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on social media .

