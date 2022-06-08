Mercury Insurance's Auto Claims Process Adds Digital Channel

Mercury's new web-based application enables policyholders to digitally submit a claim through an easy-to-use portal on their devices

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has just announced a new web-based application to help policyholders file a claim digitally immediately following an accident with ease and security. Through a series of recognizable prompts, the software allows drivers to submit their claim with the help of maps and emoji-driven questions about the accident and its surrounding circumstances.

"This new application provides a faster, easier way for customers to file an insurance claim," said Brian Hudson, Senior Divisional Manager, Claims Transformation. "The software is user-friendly, allowing drivers to describe what led up to the incident and where it took place through a series of images and maps."

Policyholders will be able to step through every part of the accident with a series of easily understood questions without being asked for repetitive information. Drivers can indicate precisely where their vehicle was damaged by dropping a pin on a map highlighting their location and even the weather at the time of the incident, along with photos submitted from their smartphones.

While filing a claim, policyholders will be given access to connect either through the app, web portal, an integrated URL link, or by telephone that will match their information. Policyholders who call in will be given a link via text to their cell phone as the first option for filing a report. Those who do not want that option will be directed to speak a customer service representative. This will improve speed and accuracy by allowing drivers to file under four minutes without having to fill out any lengthy forms.

Drivers will also have the option to be connected to a Mercury authorized repair shop through the Direct Repair Program or access a local body shop, tow, or car rental service while speaking directly with an adjuster should they have any questions.

"The user interface software was as simple and aesthetic as possible making it so easy to use," said policyholder Elise Razmi. "While going through the steps I didn't have any question about what to do next and I liked that. I especially liked the inclusion of emojis with each step to decrease the possibility of me making any careless errors."

When developing this new claims filing application, Mercury wanted to be cognizant of what the process would be like for the customer.

"Policyholders are usually filing claims after a stressful experience," said Hudson. "We want to provide them with the digital technology and personal expertise to help ensure their claims are filed quickly and accurately."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

