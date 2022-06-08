MedPro Healthcare Staffing Recertified by The Joint Commission

SUNRISE, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider in contract healthcare staffing services, received the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for the eighth consecutive time. The biannual certification process included an on-site evaluation of the staffing firm's competency, proficiency, and commitment to standards of service. By meeting The Joint Commission's rigorous performance standards, MedPro maintains its position as a leader in the contract healthcare staffing industry.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standard," said Liz Tonkin, President, MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "This recertification is a testament of our commitment and dedication to our healthcare professionals and the quality care they provide patients at the facilities we serve across the country."

MedPro Healthcare Staffing has placed thousands of healthcare professionals in positions throughout the United States. The Gold Seal of Approval certification program was first established in 2004 and is considered a proven framework for measuring and improving internal organizational processes.

The Joint Commission is a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety in health care. Founded in 1951, this independent, not-for-profit organization is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. The Joint Commission seeks to improve health care by inspiring healthcare organizations to provide safe and effective care at the highest quality and value.

The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 18,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States and provides certification of more than 1,700 disease-specific care programs, primary stroke centers, and healthcare staffing services. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to acute care and laboratory facilities across the United States. Located in Sunrise, Florida, MedPro employs over 200 corporate employees. For more information, please contact Stacey Edwards at (954) 228.7534 or www.medprostaffing.com

