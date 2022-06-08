Hard Seltzer with a Twist

First "Do It Yourself' Hard Seltzer Mix for Home Soda Machines

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Hard Seltzer is a newly launched, first of its kind premium hard seltzer mix, compatible with all home soda machines. Splash is an innovative product that takes the concept of "do it yourself" and introduces it to the hard seltzer beverage market, produced by Blu Wave LLC. Splash enables hard seltzer fans to create fresh, tasteful DIY hard seltzer cocktails from home.

Carbonate water + Splash Mix = homemade Splash premium hard seltzer (PRNewswire)

First of its kind product that takes the concept of "Do It Yourself", Introduces it to the hard seltzer beverage market

Splash is an alcohol-based concentrate offered in a variety of tasty and fun flavors, such as Cucumber Mint Margarita, Mojito, Black Cherry, Lychee, Grapefruit, Sangria, and Raspberry.

Interested consumers can learn more about the Splash mix at splashhardseltzer.com/pages/about .

Josh Yashar, creator of Splash, seeks to capitalize off two popular trends in the hard seltzer space:

serve the growing demand of low-carb and gluten-free products and

introduce the convenience and the do-it-yourself character to consumers in the hard seltzer space

Shlomo Yashar, Managing Director of Blu Wave, confirms Splash will serve the public in new ways. "The Splash consumer is health-conscious and has a SodaStream©, Soda Sense© or other brand of sparkling water machine available. They purchased one of these machines because they enjoy making freshly carbonated customized beverages. They strive to reduce environmental waste from excess disposable containers," Shlomo said. "Besides providing a great tasting and enhanced experience, Splash promotes sustainability. The audience for Splash is large and ever expanding."

Blu Wave LLC has two primary target audiences:

New concept hard seltzer drinkers Soda machine owners

Splash directly targets individuals who are invested in soda machines. Splash introduces an element of fun, creativity, socialization, and alcohol to the at home soda machine industry. "Simply put, Splash will turn any sparkling water machine into a party," Shlomo added.

In the beverage marketplace, Splash's established competitors consist of ready to drink and canned hard seltzers like White Claw, Truly, BudLight and Hinoon. Many of these prepackaged hard seltzers are 'malt based', as Splash is alcohol based. The benefit of Splash Hard Seltzer for consumers is having the freedom to enjoy their self-made freshly carbonated seltzer with a vodka "kick" right from their home. Splash offers freshly carbonated seltzer, flavoring, and vodka which makes the product a 'premium' hard seltzer.

"Blu Wave is looking to make a 'Splash' in the well-established soda machine market and the ever expanding beverage industry," Shlomo Yashar expressed.

About Blu Wave LLC

Blu Wave LLC main headquarters are based out of 3100 North 29th court, 2nd floor, Hollywood, Florida, with secondary offices 250 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

To learn more about the Splash Hard Seltzer product, visit splashhardseltzer.com or social media platforms with the handle of @splashhardseltzer. If desired contact Splash's Managing Director, at shlomo@splashhardseltzer.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Splash Hard Seltzer