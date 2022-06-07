Freespira Appoints Joseph Perekupka as Chief Executive Officer to Fuel Continued Growth

New executive brings commercialization expertise to ground-breaking digital therapeutics company

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc. , maker of the first FDA-cleared digital therapeutic treatment for panic attacks, panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), today announced the appointment of Joseph Perekupka as Chief Executive Officer.

With nearly 20 years of established commercial leadership, Perekupka will oversee the next stage of growth for Freespira. Perekupka previously held executive roles in digital health and life science organizations, including serving as the Senior Vice President of North America for Brainsway, a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation for mental health disorders. At Brainsway, Perekupka was responsible for building out the company's U.S. subsidiary and leading a successful sales operation to four years of consistent revenue growth, as well as playing a critical role in completing Brainsway's U.S. initial public offering in 2019.

"Freespira's mission – to provide relief for people suffering from the life-impairing symptoms of panic disorder and PTSD – has never been more urgent," said Perekupka. "I'm thrilled to lead the team as we accelerate Freespira's growth and ensure that our clinically proven, life-changing digital therapeutic reaches more patients and empowers millions to live the better, fuller lives they deserve."

Most recently, Perekupka served as Chief Commercial Officer at Eversana, a pioneer in next generation commercial services for the global life sciences industry. "Their Complete Commercialization program provides a unique partnership with startup organizations to create a successful launch strategy," Perekupka said. Perekupka has also served in contributing roles for the Digital Therapeutics Alliance and DTx societies.

"Joe is an innovation-focused leader with a track record of success in behavioral health, medical device and digital therapeutics commercialization," said Russell Siegelman, Chairman of the Board, Freespira. "His industry knowledge, combined with his passion for the work that we do, will help us reach our goal of making Freespira more broadly accessible to patients seeking an effective, medication-free approach to address their panic disorder and PTSD symptoms."

Freespira is transforming the treatment of panic disorder and PTSD by addressing the underlying physiological cause of these conditions. As an alternative to medications and therapy, the treatment normalizes breathing irregularities developed in response to underlying carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) hypersensitivity, which contributes to the symptoms of panic disorder and PTSD. Freespira provides users with real-time physiological feedback-based training to regulate their respiration rate and exhaled CO 2 levels. Telehealth coaching also guides patients through the care journey to deliver maximum benefit from the twice-daily treatment, which is completed in 28 days.

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at freespira.com .

