FMC Corporation named ACC Responsible Care Company of the Year

FMC previously won the award in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was honored today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) as the Responsible Care Company of the Year, an award recognizing FMC for its excellence and leadership in environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance. It is the fourth time since 2017 that FMC has been named ACC Responsible Care Company of the Year.

"I am very proud of our company and pleased to accept the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award on behalf of our more than 6,000 employees who work every day to ensure we deliver products safely and sustainably," said FMC president and CEO Mark Douglas. "This award is an acknowledgement and validation for every FMC employee who invests their time, attention and extra effort into their work. It is theirs to celebrate."

FMC is among the safest companies in the chemical industry. In 2021, the company achieved a record-low recordable injury rate of 0.066, which can be attributed to a culture of safety that extends to non-manufacturing employees through a global program called TH!NK SAFE. The program helps all employees, whether they work in an office, lab, field or production facility, to understand and apply the fundamentals of safety.

"The Responsible Care program helps the chemical industry operate with safety as a top priority. It is the mainstay of our industry's commitment to health, safety, security and environmental protection," said ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn.

"For FMC, there is nothing more important than safety," said Douglas. "We believe the key to creating a safety culture at work is to apply the same focus, intention and dedication to safety in every aspect of our lives."

FMC has also made significant progress on its sustainability objectives. In 2021, the company committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, an ambitious goal that will set aggressive reduction standards not only for FMC, but suppliers and vendors as well.

"Our sense of responsibility to people and the planet extends beyond our company walls to the communities where we operate and the farms we serve," Douglas said. "We have an opportunity to leave this world a better place for the next generation. For that to happen, we must act now and we must act boldly."

Net-zero is just one part of FMC's broader sustainability platform which, in addition to climate change, drives progress on food security, conservation and social justice. To read FMC's recently published 2021 sustainability report, please visit fmc.com/sustainability.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation