BICV Selects BlackBerry to Power Intelligent Cockpit for New Renault Jiangling EV

QNX technologies support futuristic AR, AI and hologram capabilities that combine to deliver immersive and personalized in-car experience for Chinese and European consumers

WATERLOO, ON and SHANGHAI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® technology has been selected to power BICV's next-generation intelligent cockpit, currently deployed by Renault Jiangling in their first fully electric sedan – 'Yi'. Leveraging the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® Hypervisor , this leading-edge system provides an engaging and immersive driving experience, underpinned by a safe, secure and reliable software foundation.

The China-built EV is also being exported to Europe, where it will be used by Renault Group's subscription-based Mobilize business unit as the go-to vehicle for people working in mobility services – taxis, ride-hailing, private vehicle hires and more.

Taking intelligence, safety and enjoyment to the next level, the Yi's futuristic-looking digital cockpit features a dual-linked screen design with full LCD instrumentation and spacious central console, providing a variety of functions including In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Voice and Gesture Recognition, along with a Head-Up Display (HUD). The cockpit also boasts augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and hologram functions, as well as controls for ambient lights and intelligent seats, providing users with a comprehensive ecosystem of in-vehicle services that allow for a significant degree of personalization for both drivers and passengers alike.

"With cutting edge technology from BlackBerry and BICV, the Renault Jiangling Yi's intuitive in-car experience is a joy for drivers and passengers alike and will no doubt earn a high reputation among Chinese consumers," said Chen Liwei, Director of Intelligent Connectivity at Renault Jiangling Group. "In the second half of 2022, the model will be transformed into 'Limo', the flagship product of the Renault Group's mobility brand Mobilize, to offer travel services throughout Europe and we're confident that it will be equally embraced by commercial users whose livelihood depends on providing a reliable and pleasant journey to keep customers coming back."

"We are pleased to collaborate with BICV to develop this new generation of innovative intelligent cockpits, enabling it to be deployed in more mass-produced vehicles by leveraging the latest BlackBerry QNX technologies," said John Wall, SVP and Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions." BlackBerry has deep expertise and a strong track record providing leading edge software platform solutions, while our heritage of innovation in functional safety, cybersecurity and reliability has made us a trusted partner for the automotive industry."

"BlackBerry QNX's operating system is one of the world's most popular automotive real-time operating systems thanks to its high security, exceptional stability and rapid running speed," said Xu Linhao, Chairman of BICV. "As one China's leadings Tier 1s, BICV aims to empower car intelligence and continuously provide automakers with cutting-edge connectivity solutions that improve both the driving and in-car experience. We look forward to building on our shared successes, providing localized support and working with BlackBerry QNX to better serve the automotive market through the creation of safer and smarter in-vehicle technology."

BICV's advanced intelligent cockpit is built on the highly reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and features the QNX Hypervisor for design flexibility and scalability, allowing for the consolidation of multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating environments onto a single hardware platform. This has effectively reduced both the model's initial development expenses as well as the long-term costs of ownership, while still ensuring industry-leading safety and security.

Since 2017, BICV and BlackBerry have worked together as part of a number of co-development projects, with BICV equipping many of its products with BlackBerry's QNX technologies, including intelligent cockpits, full LCD instrumentation panels, and air conditioning controls for windscreens.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About BICV



BDStar Intelligent & Connected Vehicle Technology Co., Ltd. (BICV) is a subsidiary of Beijing BDStar Navigation Co.，Ltd. (stock code: 002151). The company's main business includes vehicle cockpit electronics (IVI/DA, Instrument cluster, smart e-cockpit, T-BOX, vehicle antennas, etc.), engineering services (hardware or software components development, etc.), and LOV, which intends to provide customers with a complete car intelligent network connection overall solution to help the industry to be upgraded.

The company is headquartered in Chongqing, and has R & D institutions in Chongqing, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing, Beijing, Suqian, Munich, Silicon Valley and other places. The R & Most core members in R & D center has years of working experience in Global enterprise (tier1). With complete R&D and plant infrastructure, BICV has mature DA, IVI, TBOX, LCD Instrumentation, domain controller, V2X, smart antenna, TSP, mobile APP, cockpit products professional development and mass production capabilities. The company has passed CMMI-3 certification. Development and project management capability has reached the international advanced level and is able to undertake high-level automotive software engineering development projects. The company has two major production bases in Suqian and Chongqing, with a plant area of 32000 square meters, more than 1600 employees, and annual production capacity of 2.6 million intelligent cockpits, 13 Siemens/ Panasonic full-automatic high-speed SMT patch lines, 20 assembly production lines based on lean manufacturing and high-standard automatic production and testing equipment, which can realize the whole process intelligent production scheduling and intelligent traceability, and meet the requirements of large-scale and high-quality standard production of the main engine factory. The company's customers include Volkswagen, Skoda, Changan, Geely, GM Wuling, FAW Hongqi, Chery, BAIC, Jiangling and other domestic and foreign mainstream automotive companies. BICV will closely focuses on customer needs and continuously provides customers with satisfactory automotive intelligent networking solutions and is committed to becoming a leading company for intelligent networking product, technology and service provider.

