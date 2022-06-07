Akamai Reveals New Research on Top Three Internet Security Threats

Reports Offer In-Depth Insights on Ransomware, Web Applications and APIs, and DNS Traffic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, revealed three new research reports today at the RSA Conference 2022 . These in-depth reports focus on three of the most critical areas of web security: ransomware, web applications and APIs, and DNS traffic.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Analyzing trillions of data points across its multiple platforms, the Akamai research team uncovered new findings on threat actor behavior via popular attack traffic and techniques. The three reports link the most prominent security trends and paint an accurate map of the modern attack landscape. An up-to-date analysis of ransomware attack trends highlight the risks and suggest mitigation, while an analysis of Web app and API attack trends offers a fresh look at the infection vectors used by ransomware operators and others. An analysis of DNS complements the reports with a view of overall attacks analyzed via one of the internet's most foundational technologies.

Authored by Akamai's team of cybersecurity experts, the analysis centers on attack trends and techniques as well as solutions to solve today's most pressing cybersecurity issues. Highlights from each report include:

Akamai Ransomware Threat Report: With the rise of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) attacks, including from the Conti ransomware gang, Akamai analyzed and discovered the most recent and effective components of ransomware attackers' methodologies, tools and techniques. Key findings include:

Akamai Web Application & API Threat Report: Through the first half of 2022, Akamai observed significant increases in web application and API attacks across the globe, with more than nine billion attack attempts to date. Details for each of the company's key observations are as follows:

Akamai DNS Traffic Insights Threat Report: Analyzing more than 7 trillion DNS queries per day and proactively identifying and blocking threats, including malware, ransomware phishing, and botnet, Akamai researchers found:

"These new reports offer a detailed look into some of the most pressing security issues facing organizations today," said Ofri Ziv, Akamai's Senior Director of Security Research. "Akamai's unparalleled visibility across much of the global threat landscape allows our researchers to analyze and correlate events that are seldom seen by other groups. We hope to help the community understand where threat actors are focused and how to better protect themselves from new threats as these threats continue to evolve."

For additional information, the security community can access, engage with, and learn from Akamai's threat researchers by visiting the new Akamai Security Hub and following the team on Twitter at @ Akamai_Research .

To meet with Akamai at the 2022 RSA Conference, attendees can find the research team at Booths 0655 & 3238 (Moscone South).

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Jim Lubinskas

Akamai Media Relations

+1.703.907.9103

jlubinsk@akamai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.