InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Maintain Hairstyle at Night (CSK-155)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple system to help preserve the appearance and shape of any type of hairstyle while sleeping," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the HAIR WORKS SYSTEMS. My design would ensure that the bonnet/scarf stays in place without worries of it slipping or loosening from the head at night."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to maintain a hairstyle at night. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional wraps and caps. It also enables the user to lay, tuck and mold baby and fly-away hairs and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women, men, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp