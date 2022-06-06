Bausch + Lomb Announces Scientific Data on Latest Biotrue® Products to be Presented at American Optometric Association's Optometry's Meeting

Seven Presentations Will Include Unique Research on the New Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution and Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops



Company to Also Host Several Sponsored Education Events

VAUGHAN, ON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that seven presentations will feature unique research on new Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution and Biotrue® Hydration Boost lubricant eye drops during the American Optometric Association's Optometry's Meeting ePosters Virtual Event, which is taking place from June 7-8, 2022. The company will also host several sponsored education events at the Optometry's Meeting in Chicago from June 15-18, 2022.

"At this year's Optometry's meeting, we look forward to sharing six research presentations on our new Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution, which is now widely available in the United States. The various presentations will highlight the unique properties of the product, including its use of hyaluronan, a moisturizer found naturally in tears, as well as clinical and antimicrobial efficacy data," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "We also look forward to sharing research from an evaluation of the use of Biotrue® Hydration Boost eye drops with a growing consumer segment, digital gamers, and hosting attendees at many of our sponsored education events."

Scientific Poster Presentations

Following is a complete list of titles and lead authors for each of these posters:

"A Comparative Evaluation of the Antimicrobial Efficacy of Four Multi-Purpose Solutions and a Hydrogen Peroxide Solution against Bacterial and Fungal Compendial Organisms ." Corwin-Buell et al.

"Disinfection Efficacy of a New Multi-Purpose Solution Against Acanthamoeba Trophozoites and Cysts." Domm et al.

"Evaluation of an Advanced Multi-Purpose Solution for Soft Re-Usable Contact Lenses." Steffen et al.

"Gamers and Non-Gamers Performance Assessment of a Unique Glycerin/Hyaluronate Containing Lubricant Eye Drop." Rah et al.

"Hyaluronan Release from Contact Lenses Soaked in a New Hyaluronan-Containing Multi-Purpose Solution." Scheuer et al.

"Impact of a New Contact Lens Multi-Purpose Solution on Maintaining the Native State of a Tear Film Protein." Scheuer et al.

"Protection of Hyaluronan (HA) from Free Radicals in an Oxidative Stress Model System Using Erythritol as an Antioxidant in a New Multi-Purpose Solution." Supersad et al.

Featured Sponsored Education Events

Thursday, June 16

"The Latest AREDS2 10-Year Follow-on Study Results"

8:00 to 9:00 a.m. CT

McCormick Place (2310 S King Drive, Chicago ; South Level 4, Room S402 AB)

During this session, Jeffry Gerson , O.D., will discuss the National Eye Institute's 10 Year Follow-on Study Results of the Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) and what the data means for eye care professionals and their patients who have moderate to advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD).





"Innovation Through Experience"

12:00 to 1:00 p.m. CT

McCormick Place (2310 S King Drive, Chicago ; South Level 4, Room S402 AB)

Join Mile Brujic , OD, as he shares scientific insights and how they relate to his own experience fitting patients in two of Bausch + Lomb's latest contact lens innovations - Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism and Bausch + Lomb INFUSE®.

Friday, June 17

"Showcasing Inflammation and IOP Control with Bausch + Lomb"

8:00 to 9:00 a.m. CT

McCormick Place (2310 S King Drive, Chicago ; South Level 4, Room S402 AB)

Marc Bloomstein , O.D., and Justin Schweitzer , O.D., will discuss two of the company's pharmaceutical advancements; LOTEMAX ® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), 0.38%, and VYZULTA ® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%.





"Practice Pearls & Innovations"

12:00 to 1:00 p.m. CT

McCormick Place (2310 S King Drive, Chicago ; South Level 4, Room S402 AB)

Mile Brujic , O.D., Jennifer Tsai , O.D., and Paul Karpecki, O.D., will take a case-based look at how a selection of Bausch + Lomb portfolio products, including Bausch + Lomb INFUSE® contact lenses, Biotrue® Hydration Boost lubricant eye drops and VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, are designed to address a variety of patients' needs.

Saturday, June 18

"A New Solution for an Old Problem: Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution" 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. CT

McCormick Place (2310 S King Drive, Chicago ; South Level 4, Room S402 AB)

Join Mile Brujic, O.D., as he discusses Bausch + Lomb's newest contact lens solution, Biotrue® Hydration Plus, which has been clinically shown to provide a positive patient experience in the all-day comfort of contact lenses for patients.

About Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution

Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution contains a combination of ingredients informed by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society's DEWS II report. The ingredients include potassium, an electrolyte, which is found naturally in tears and plays an important role in ocular surface homeostasis, as well as an antioxidant, which protects hyaluronan (HA) against free radicals and also helps maintain ocular surface homeostasis. The solution also contains 25% more1 HA, a moisturizer found naturally in tears to help keep more moisture2 on contact lenses. For more information, visit www.biotrue.com.

About Biotrue® Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops

Biotrue® Hydration Boost lubricant eye drops are uniquely formulated with naturally inspired ingredients to help relieve symptoms associated with irritated, dry eyes. They are preservative free and pH-balanced to match healthy tears with ingredients that include an electrolyte, a component of natural tears, hyaluronan (HA), a moisturizer found naturally in tears and an antioxidant, to protect HA against free radicals. The eye drops are also contact lens friendly.* For more information, visit www.biotrue.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

*Based on standardized testing (ISO 11981) on soft contact lenses. Not meant to lubricate or rewet lenses.

References

Compared to Biotrue® Multi-Purpose Solution. For 12 hours compared to Biotrue® Multi-Purpose Solution, based on a laboratory study.

®/™ are trademarks of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

Any other product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

BIO.0021.USA.22

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(908) 927-1198



Allison Ryan Kristy Marks allison.ryan@bauschhealth.com kristy.marks@bausch.com (877) 354-3705 (toll free) (908) 927-0683 (908) 927-0735



(PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Corporation