AUXLY ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Suite 5300, TD Bank Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1E6.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CNW Group/Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The venue has limited seating, as such, shareholders who wish to attend in person will be required to pre-register with the Company by emailing IR@auxly.com at least 48 hours in advance of the Meeting. Early registration is encouraged. In addition, certain COVID-19 protocols remain in force, whereby proof of vaccination will be required at the venue, and any shareholder who does not provide notice and receive approval from the Company to attend will not be admitted to the Meeting.

To allow shareholders to follow the conduct of the Meeting, the Company is providing an audio teleconference that can be used by participants to listen to the Meeting in real time.

Teleconference Details

Date: Thursday June 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383

Audio Webcast URL:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1550036&tp_key=2d74d99faa

Please note that shareholders will not be entitled to vote at, or otherwise participate in, the Meeting by way of teleconference or other electronic means, and so we encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials for the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR as well as the Company's website.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company's focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight wellness and recreational consumers and deliver on its consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.