One Drop Study Signals Significant Growing Interest in Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) Among People with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D)

Results presented at ADA 2022 confirm limited CGM use for T2D despite openness to adoption; One Drop's continuous health sensor in development could improve device UX and access

NEW YORK, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop , a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, presented new research at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association on attitudes and adoption of continuous glucose monitors (CGM) among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Blood Pressure Insights (PRNewsfoto/One Drop) (PRNewswire)

Participants in the mixed-method study shared an overwhelmingly positive reception and significant interest in continuous glucose monitoring. Ninety percent of respondents were familiar with CGM technology, and most were open to adoption. Their reasons for openness included valuing regular feedback, relief from blood glucose monitor (BGM) fingersticks, convenience, and improved diabetes management. Still, 83% had never tried CGM, mirroring national statistics for T2Ds, and a subset expressed concerns about insurance coverage and costs. Those not open to CGM adoption also cited cost concerns as well as lack of need or familiarity, inconvenience, and device user experience (e.g., pain, size).

Type 2 diabetes accounts for up to 95% of all incidences of diabetes (diagnosed and undiagnosed) in the United States— 37.3 million people and counting. With approximately 2.4 million CGM users domestically, according to a 2021 market analysis by Seagrove Partners, the adoption rate across all diabetes types is comparatively low. However, up to 70% of CGM use is for type 1 diabetes (T1D); only 3-4% of the U.S. T2D population use CGM despite established benefits. Study results in the context of national statistics indicate advancements in device technology, reimbursement policy, and digital health interventions to increase health knowledge and motivation are warranted to better meet the needs and preferences of millions currently living with T2D.

"As a full-time CGM user, I firmly believe continuous health sensing technology should be accessible to everyone with diabetes," said Jeff Dachis , CEO and founder of One Drop. "What I have found through my personal experience living with diabetes and building an industry-leading medical device and digital health startup is that people can begin to gain control of their health when they have access to actionable health data insights and understand what to do with it. We should be tearing down barriers to tools that help us all live healthier lives."

One Drop is developing a daily disposable, minimally invasive biowearable sensor that is designed to use biometric telemetry to measure glucose and temperature. Pending regulatory approval and commercial adoption, One Drop believes that the integration of its continuous health sensor and existing digital platform will provide greater flexibility and insights for people living with diabetes compared to fingersticks alone. Availability is subject to receipt of clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

————

Sears, L., Imrisek, S. D., Hoy-Rosas, J., Lavaysse L., Lee, M., Chapman, M., & Dachis, J. (2022, June). CGM Attitudes and Adoption among People with Type 2 Diabetes using One Drop. Poster presented at the 82nd Scientific Session of the American Diabetes Association, New Orleans, LA.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company combining continuous diagnostics, predictive analytics and machine learning in an award-winning digital solution to deliver cost-saving outcomes for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions. The goal: empower everyone to take proactive action for better health, peak performance, and more fulfilling lives. Bluetooth glucose meter kit, on-demand testing supplies, and other One Drop products and services are available for purchase in the One Drop app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . A sensor with continuous glucose sensing capabilities is in development and subject to regulatory approval.

(PRNewsfoto/One Drop) (PRNewswire)

One Drop | Real-TIme Glucose Forecasts (PRNewsfoto/One Drop) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsFoto/One Drop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Drop