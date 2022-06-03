Ventana Micro CEO to Speak at The Six Five Summit

Balaji Baktha to Discuss Next Generation Data Center Architectures Being Driven by RISC-V and Open Standards

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. , a leader in high-performance RISC-V processors, today announced its Founder and CEO Balaji Baktha will be speaking at The Six Five Summit June 7 at 12:30pm PT.

Balaji will sit down with leading global tech analyst Patrick Moorhead, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy , to explore how Ventana combines the extensibility of RISC-V with chiplet technology to create customer driven innovation for best-in-class solutions for the data center. The session title is "Next Generation Data Center Architectures to be Driven by RISC-V and Open Standards."

"Ventana is the first big core in RISC-V to show up and the only game in town for now," said Patrick Moorhead, Founder and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "We're proud to have innovative companies that have a jump on the market, such as Balaji's Ventana, speak at The Six Five Summit."

"Ventana is delivering the highest performance RISC-V CPUs to advance compute performance and efficiency in high growth markets, such as cloud, enterprise data center, 5G, edge compute, AI/ML, automotive, and client applications," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. "The Six Five Summit is the ideal event for us to discuss our vision of how RISC-V and open standards are shaping next generation data center architectures."

About The Six Five Summit

The Six Five Summit is a 100% virtual, on-demand event designed to help you stay on top of the latest developments and trends in digital transformation brought to you by Futurum Research and Moor Insights & Strategy. With 12 tracks and over 70 pre-recorded video sessions, you will hear cutting edge insights on business agility, technology-powered transformation, thoughts on strategies to ensure business continuity and resilience, along with what's ahead for the future of the workplace.

About Ventana Micro Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems Inc. was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web , Twitter and LinkedIn .

