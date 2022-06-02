Tech Mahindra and Anritsu Collaborate to Establish IoT Experience Lab in Fremont, California

Lab Aims to Create Simple, Cost-effective Environment for 5G IoT Device

Manufacturers to Verify Device Performance

MORGAN HILL, Calif. and NEW DELHI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announces that it has collaborated with Anritsu, a global provider of test and measurement solutions for wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets, to launch an IoT (Internet of Things) Experience Lab. Located in Tech Mahindra's Fremont, CA facility, it will provide efficient testing of 5G devices used in emerging IoT use cases. The lab aims to create a simple, cost-effective environment for 5G IoT device manufacturers to verify device performance to ensure greater product confidence during pre-commercialization.

Tech Mahindra and Anritsu IoT Experience Lab creates simple, cost-effective environment for 5G IoT device verification.

The IoT Experience Lab will be an incubator, as well as a research and development center, for IoT device manufacturers to validate their designs in the early development phase and to help launch best-in-class IoT products. The collaboration will leverage use cases developed by Tech Mahindra, and simple automated smart application software from Anritsu that automatically performs functional, performance, stress, and regression tests and provides user-friendly reports and logs to gauge device performance.

Rohit Madhok, Global Head of Digital Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "The advances in 5G will aid the evolution of innovative use cases in IoT. While this creates new opportunities, the way the design and manufacturing engineers validate products and procedures must also keep pace with the newer capabilities. Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW™ strategy focuses on accelerating enterprises' 5G adoption and this collaboration with Anritsu to start an IoT Experience Lab at our Fremont facility is a significant step in this direction by enabling IoT device manufacturers to deliver high-quality solutions with much less time to market."

The experience lab consists of the Anritsu Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, Radio Communication Analyzer MT8821C, Signalling Tester MD8475B, and Wireless Connectivity Test Set (WLAN) MT8862A. Device OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) can access the lab to verify that their products are performing based on expected outcomes of applications in different verticals, including industrial IoT, telemedicine, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and virtual reality (VR).

Robert E. Johnson, Anritsu Company General Manager and Vice President, said, "5G brings the advantages and efficiencies of wireless technology to applications that help define the 4th Industrial Revolution. Each use case creates unique operational challenges that require specific tests. Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra provides a resource for manufacturers to cost- and time-efficiently verify that their devices will operate according to specifications in the most challenging real-world environments."

By leveraging Tech Mahindra's 5G engineering strength to develop IoT devices ready for commercialization and Anritsu's support in multiple technologies, such as 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA), 4G LTE, and WLAN, this lab offers significant cost savings. It helps OEMs minimize the potential failures/returns when devices connect to commercial enterprise networks. As a forerunner in the 5G revolution, Tech Mahindra is committed to creating a human-centered, digitally connected, and integrated world by leveraging its NXT.NOW™ framework.

