PILOT PEN'S G2 OVERACHIEVERS GRANT WINNER ANNOUNCED ON "THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW"

Beth Ann Fawcett, founder of Energized by Ebony, and Miller Manguno, high school student and founder of Operation: Orange Haven, awarded for their charitable efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is excited to announce the most recent winners of its G2 Overachievers Grant, designed to award exceptional individuals who go beyond their everyday jobs and responsibilities to give back to their community. After reviewing thousands of inspiring, handwritten entries, Pilot Pen is pleased to recognize Beth Ann Fawcett as the 2021 $100,000 G2 Overachievers Grant winner, as revealed during yesterday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and Miller Manguno as the 2021 G2 Overachievers $15,000 Student Grant winner.

"Pilot is honored to continue to reward overachievers going above and beyond their nine-to-five roles to make the world a better place," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "This year's winners embody the nature of what it means to go the extra mile and have been unstoppable in their pursuits to help others and make a positive impact. We're so excited to help them continue their good work."

Fawcett is passionate about helping others – in her role as a full-time office assistant and customer service representative, as well as in her free time as the founder and director of Energized by Ebony, a non-profit organization created to honor a promise that she made to her late daughter, Ebony, during her battle with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma. As a single mother, Fawcett adopted five-year-old Ebony who had already battled cancer as a toddler and would soon face three additional relapses in her short life. While undergoing cancer treatments, Ebony shared that her dream was to help kids like her to "keep smiling and keep making memories" by providing them with activities while they're in the hospital. To date, Energized by Ebony has handed out nearly 5,000 activity kits, designed to provide much needed distractions and reasons to smile while undergoing cancer treatments. With the funds and awareness generated by winning the G2 Overachievers Grant, she hopes to receive nationwide patient referrals and exponentially expand the reach of Energized by Ebony.

This year's student grant winner, Manguno, is the epitome of an overachiever. He's a recent high school graduate ranked a top ten student in his class, former varsity captain of both the football and lacrosse teams, president of his school's service club, and the president and founder of the non-profit organization, Operation: Orange Haven. As a sophomore, Manguno began Operation: Orange Haven as a food drive aimed to supplement the food needs of the residents of Orange Mound, a southeast Memphis neighborhood with limited access to affordable and nutritious food. Since then, more than 42 thousand pounds of food have been collected and distributed to the residents. In addition to the weekly food drives, Operation: Orange Haven evolved as new needs within the community were discovered, to include projects like providing laundry baskets containing the detergent, dryer sheets and quarters needed for laundry, and providing bunk beds and linens for children in the community needing a place to sleep. Manguno will use the grant funds to continue the organization's good work when he moves away for college in the fall.

Pilot Pen will continue to recognize outstanding Overachievers and help them create more positive change by awarding the G2 Overachievers Grant and the G2 Overachievers Student Grant. If you or someone you know is making measurable strides to improve your community, share their story in 1,000 to 2,500 handwritten words. Submissions open July 1st, 2022 and will be accepted through December 15, 2022.

