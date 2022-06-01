VerifyMe Launches Covert Brand Protection Ink for Direct to Product Continuous Inkjet Printers

Technologic Advance Greatly Expands the Market for VerifyMe's Brand Protection and Consumer Engagement Solutions

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), providing brand owners time sensitive logistics, authentication, supply chain monitoring, and data-rich consumer engagement features using unique smartphone readable codes on their products, is pleased to announce that it has successfully developed VerifyInk,TM a covert ink technology now available for sale to run on continuous inkjet printers ("CIJ").

Working closely with its strategic partner, INX International, VerifyMe has successfully developed and qualified its proprietary covert ink technology, VerifyInkTM to run on continuous inkjet printers. When used in combination with VerifyMe's proprietary and patented reading devices, smart phone integration, dynamic serialization, and cloud-based authentication services, the CIJ VerifyInkTM solution will allow brands around the world to easily launch world class brand protection solutions.

Patrick White, Chief Executive Officer stated, "This Inkjet technological achievement has taken nearly two years of development. We believe it will allow VerifyMe to scale our business into the massive global product labeling and packaging industry that previously was unable to print our technologies. It represents both a significant new product development achievement and market opportunity for VerifyMe. CIJ printers are widely deployed around the world to mark billions of products across all markets including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Our new inkjet technology will allow brands to easily deploy a low-cost high impact brand protection and consumer engagement capability using large volume flexo and web printing presses and infrastructure that often already exists in their supply chain."

"As a leading manufacturer of inkjet inks for all types of applications including direct-to-product, the CIJ VerifyInk™ is a natural fit for our product line offering," said Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing for INX International. "We are excited to provide, together with VerifyMe a solution that combines high security and customer engagement to the packaging market, two drivers that are very important to brand owners."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in products to connect brands with consumers. VerifyMe technologies give brand owners the ability to gather business intelligence while engaging directly with their consumers. VerifyMe technologies also provide brand protection and supply chain functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. For additional information, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, VerifyMe also provides high-touch, end-to-end logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. For additional information, please visit: https://www.periship.com.

About INX International Ink Co.

INX International Ink Co. is the third largest producer of inks in North America, with full-service subsidiaries in Europe and South America and is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations. INX International offers a complete line of ink and coating solutions technology for commercial, packaging and digital applications. As a leading global manufacturer of inkjet inks, INX International provides a full palette of digital ink systems, advanced technologies and integrated services. To stay in touch with the latest developments, follow INX on Facebook and Twitter and visit www.inxinternational.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, recurring revenue, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and the use of our technologies, including VerifyInkTM, in new applications. The words "believe," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "potential," "opportunity," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to launch new products, the successful integration of our acquisitions, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

