Donation Aimed to Help Drive Economic Empowerment of LGBTQ+ Community

DUBLIN, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that StartOut, the nation's largest nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs has received a TriNet Foundation donation. The TriNet Foundation, launched in 2021, is a donor-advised fund of TriNet and a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

TriNet Supports LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs with Donation to StartOut (PRNewswire)

The TriNet Foundation seeks to proactively evaluate and support nonprofit organizations that foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism related to veterans, historically underrepresented businesses, and trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs. Previous recipients of TriNet Foundation donations are Black Girl Ventures and Hire Heroes USA.

TriNet will engage with the LGBTQ+ community through StartOut's mentorship program, upcoming events, and opportunities for the StartOut community to learn more about TriNet and the incredible HR services that it provides.

"TriNet exists to help small and medium-size businesses succeed, and the TriNet Foundation is an important way to expand our reach outside of our customer base while aligning our corporate social responsibility to our company mission and vision," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield (he/him). "StartOut does incredible work to give LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs equal access to resources that can help fuel their success. When we make diversity a priority within organizations, the result is more innovation, more creativity and more opportunities for all of us."

"We are most grateful for the engagement of companies like TriNet that are proactively helping us empower LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs through mentoring, education and networking opportunities. TriNet's generous support is instrumental in creating more diversity within our startup communities," said StartOut's executive director, Andres Wydler (he/him).

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

About StartOut

Founded in 2009, StartOut, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is the largest national organization to support LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs with over 21K members nationwide. Its mission is to accelerate the growth of the LGBTQ+ community to drive its economic empowerment, building a world where every LGBTQ+ entrepreneur has equal access to lead, succeed, and shape the workforce of the future. StartOut helps aspiring LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs start new companies; supports current entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their existing businesses; and engages successful entrepreneurs as role models and mentors, on its online portal and through targeted events nationwide. For more information, please visit www.startout.org.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.