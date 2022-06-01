Silicon Valley-Based Codex Beauty Labs Launches Microbiome-Friendly Bath Salts, A Global First

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty Labs, a pioneering biotech skincare solutions company, is proud to announce the launch of its MyMicrobiome-friendly certified Bath Salts ($17 each, CodexBeauty.com), the first bath salts in the world to achieve this certification.

Codex Beauty Labs’ aromatherapeutic salt soaks are formulated to bathe skin in complex minerals and rich emollient oils. Each are MyMicrobiome certified and support skin flora for a healthy skin barrier. (PRNewswire)

Microbiome friendly (MyMicrobiome) bath salts with certified home compostable packaging (OK Compost Home and AS5810).

"Integrative dermatology is known for treating both mind and skin, as they are closely connected," said Barbara Paldus, CEO and founder of Codex Beauty Labs. "Salt soaks are one tool that can provide both physical and mental health benefits. Coupled with fragrant essential oils, the salt bath can double as aromatherapy to stabilize mood or relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. They key is to not cause harm to sensitive skin."

The three blends of Bath Salts (Softening, Clarifying, and Soothing) were formulated specifically to support the natural skin microbiome, as well as sensitive regions. All products completed rigorous vaginal safety testing.

All soaks use SeaRock Saltcomplex, a proprietary skin-nourishing mineral composition of Epsom, rock, and sea salts to safely purify and reinvigorate skin without causing irritation. They slowly release emollient and aromatherapy oils on contact with water, for a luxurious mind-body experience.

The Bath Salts are a zero waste product. They are packaged in certified home compostable (OK Compost Home and AS5810), resealable pouches with FSC-certified stickers, highlighting Codex Beauty Labs' ongoing commitment to sustainability.

This Bath Salt collection arrives for World Oceans Month in June. Codex Beauty Labs will donate 5% of global sales of Bath Salts and its new Blue Planet Soap Trio to nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup.

ABOUT CODEX BEAUTY LABS

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Beauty Labs is committed to creating the highest standard in sustainable, clinically proven skincare that leverages biotech-made plant-based actives and supports a healthy microbiome. The products address key skin concerns including eczema, psoriasis, sensitive, dry, or irritated skin, and work to restore the skin barrier. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists for creating effective skincare that brings a new data-driven and transparent approach to beauty. All products are packaged to minimize carbon footprint and maximize composting/recycling to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. Codex Beauty Labs is also dedicated to protecting biodiversity to ensure it flourishes for future generations. The products are sold around the world in over 15 countries and territories.

