Savvas Learning Company Enhances Popular myView Literacy Program with New Teaching and Learning Resources Based on Science of Reading Research

PARAMUS, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Always evolving its learning solutions to meet student and educator needs, Savvas Learning Company today announced that its leading K-5 core curriculum, myView Literacy , has been updated with new interactive resources based on cutting-edge Science of Reading research to help all students develop the skills they need for reading achievement.

At Savvas, we are committed to developing literacy solutions that provide engaging literature and targeted instruction.

An interactive learning solution that provides a student-centered approach to the teaching of reading, writing, speaking, listening, and thinking, myView Literacy equips teachers with the tools they need to instill in their students a love of reading and inspire growing authors by taking them step by step through the writing process. myView Literacy has been made even more impactful now with these exciting new features:

New High-Quality Digital Libraries for Kindergarten: Provided by Unite for Literacy for myView Literacy Kindergarten, these new digital libraries will help ensure that young readers have access to engaging, age-appropriate texts that are connected to each unit's theme. Each digital bookshelf includes 50 titles of English and Spanish literature, with additional narration in over 40 languages, to provide every Pre-K and kindergarten student with opportunities to build a daily habit of reading — at school and at home.

Reading Routines Companion Teacher's Edition: New updates to myView Literacy's popular instructional routines will help educators address foundational skills for students in both primary (K-2) and intermediate (3-5) grades, offering multisensory activities and digital practice to close learning gaps for all students. Developed with myView Literacy author Dr. Sharon Vaughn , the Reading Routines Companion provides explicit instruction and teacher modeling in order to deepen whole-class and small-group lessons.

"The ability to read, and read well, is critical for all aspects of life, yet so many students struggle with literacy proficiency, especially given the challenges of pandemic-related disruptions in education," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "At Savvas, we are committed to developing literacy solutions that provide teachers with engaging literature and targeted instruction, helping to ensure that all students have the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Grounded in the Science of Reading , myView Literacy comprehensively covers each of the evidence-based skills that students need to read effectively: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Accessible on the award-winning Savvas Realize , one of the publishing industry's most versatile learning management systems, myView Literacy also offers easy-to-administer screeners and diagnostic assessments that empower teachers by giving them deep insights into their students' literacy skills, combined with seamless access to instructional content to personalize learning for every student.

Educators like Cindy Ventresca, a first-grade teacher at Gayman Elementary School in the Central Bucks (Pa.) School District, see myView Literacy's instructional resources and interactives as really making a difference in student outcomes. In particular, students enjoy the variety of activities built into the teaching routines, from completing a listening comprehension lesson and learning vocabulary words, to reading a decodable book or following along to a story in their student workbook.

"What I appreciate about teaching with myView Literacy is that the lessons are detailed and organized, and provide the right amount of guidance and examples for how to teach the concepts," Ventresca said, adding: "My students love nonfiction text and learning about real people in history." Ventresca continued, "With the units in myView Literacy grouped by genre type — and an equal amount of nonfiction and fiction within the materials — my students can identify the characteristics of each genre more than they could ever before. The stories are so engaging, and my students have enjoyed every story that we have read this year. They can't wait to see what we are going to read this week!"

