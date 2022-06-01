NAMI Releases Virtual Mental Health Education Program for Teens

NAMI Ending the Silence to Expand Reach Online

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today announced that its free, signature education program for middle school and high school-aged students, NAMI Ending the Silence, is now available on a virtual platform that can be used anywhere.

"The mental health of young people has reached crisis proportions," said NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison Jr. "NAMI is committed to addressing this crisis and ensuring people get help early. We know that education and early intervention can make a world of difference, which is why we are expanding our NAMI Ending the Silence program online. NAMI Ending the Silence makes mental health education accessible and approachable so that kids know they are not alone."



Offered in person by NAMI State Organizations and Affiliates across the country since 2014, NAMI Ending the Silence has reached more than 800,000 people through an evidence-based presentation. The presentation, intended to fill about one class period, teaches the basics of mental health and is accompanied by a testimonial from a young adult who has experienced a mental health condition, sharing their journey to recovery. While typically given in a school setting, the program can also be delivered to teens in other settings like youth community groups.

With the growing need for mental health resources, support and education, NAMI developed the virtual version of NAMI Ending the Silence to be accessed wherever an in-person presentation is unavailable locally.

The online version of NAMI Ending the Silence includes a 25-minute video created by an award-winning digital content agency; a library of 12 personal stories told by a diverse group of young adults; additional videos covering important topics like treatment, self-harm and coping skills; and takeaway resources for teachers and teens. The videos are all offered with Spanish subtitles, and one testimonial is delivered by a native Spanish speaker.

Public opinion surveys show broad support for mental health education in schools. In fact, NAMI found in 2021 that 87% of parents or caregivers agree that mental health should be taught in schools, a need that NAMI Ending the Silence will help fill. To learn more or request a presentation, please visit ets.nami.org.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

