Lips for Good: ChapStick Champions LGBTQ+ Community

Iconic Lip Balm Brand Re-Releases Limited Edition "Love Wins" Stick and Calls on LGBTQ+ Allies to Share #ProudLips Moments to Support It Gets Better Project

WARREN, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Time to pucker up for a good cause! ChapStick is proud to show continued allyship of the LGBTQ+ community through the re-release of a limited-edition "Love Wins" cotton candy-flavored lip balm this June. As part of the initiative, the brand is partnering with the It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization with the mission to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the globe. In addition to a $25,000 donation, 100% of the "Love Wins" lip balm sales will benefit the organization to help support LGBTQ+ youth, while supplies last.

To spark a positive impact within the community, ChapStick is calling on brand fans and all LGBTQ+ allies to show support this Pride Month by showing off their #ProudLips. Whether sharing a smooch with a loved one or a giving a friend a kiss, supporters are invited to share their #ProudLips moments via Instagram posts or by using the #ProudLips filter on Instagram stories and tagging @ChapStick.

"At ChapStick, we believe in using lips for good and are proud to team up with the It Gets Better Project to advocate for LGBTQ+ youth worldwide," said Angela Gozenput, ChapStick Brand Director. "We are constantly inspired by our community and can't wait to see how they show off their #ProudLips in unwavering support and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month."

The exclusive ChapStick "Love Wins" cotton candy lip balm is available while supplies last this month on www.ChapStick.com as a 12-count pack for a MSRP of $24 with 100% of sales donated to the It Gets Better Project.

To learn more about ChapStick and the causes that the brand supports, including the It Gets Better Project, visit www.ChapStick.com.

About ChapStick

ChapStick, the lip expert, makes it a priority to help people care for their lips all year round. Originally created in the early 1880s, ChapStick is known today as America's favorite lip balm and there's a variety for every consumer need. As part of GSK Consumer Healthcare, ChapStick offers a variety of products and fun flavors that promote happier and healthier lips. For more information on ChapStick, please visit www.ChapStick.com .

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust, and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About the It Gets Better Project

It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 18 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, MJ Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

