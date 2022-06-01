Allied Payment Network Named One of the Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement services to banks and credit unions, announced today that it has for the third consecutive year been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry.

Companies recognized this year operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

"This year, the fintech industry became a larger and more important sector of our economy," noted David Evans, chief content officer at Arizent. "This ranking helps highlight companies that have generous employee policies and positive cultures, and can help serve as a guide to job seekers in this competitive industry."

"Allied's 11-year journey to our position as a leading digital payments innovator is largely the result of our commitment to attract and keep the industry's best talent," explained Allied founder and CEO Ralph Marcuccilli. "The fact that we have received this honor three years in a row validates that our efforts to cultivate a positive workplace culture—emphasizing deeply-ingrained company values, competitive compensation, employee recognition and engaging company activities—is working. We will always strive to achieve this recognition."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied Payment Network is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment channels include solutions for Internet bill pay, small business payments, person-to-person, account-to-account, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin, among others. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

