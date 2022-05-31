Yunji Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022[1].

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were RMB342.6 million ( US$54.0 million ), compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in early 2022 on the Company's operations and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales. The COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2022 have caused varying degrees of temporary shutdowns and delays in production and operation of the Company's suppliers (especially private label suppliers), third-party merchants, third-party logistics service providers and other business partners, leading to temporary shortages of certain merchandise and delays in logistics services as well as delays in the research and development and new product launch processes associated with the Company's private label suppliers. This has negatively affected and may continue to negatively affect the Company's revenues and operations in 2022, depending on the future development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Repeat purchase rate[2] in the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was 80.2%.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, "We recently celebrated the seven-year anniversary of our incorporation and are excited to start a new chapter of our business with an upgraded product curation strategy. Our new strategy will further augment the development and promotion of high-quality products and our own private label brands. We believe in our strong growth potential as we execute on our upgraded strategy through the current transitory macro headwinds."

"Despite the turbulent macro environment, we maintained a steady and healthy performance and achieved operating profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, we recorded operating income of RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared to operating loss of RMB19.8 million in the same period last year. Our product curation and supply chain differentiation strategies enable us to more tightly control our business operations and further optimize our cost structure. We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current challenges through our agile and flexible operations." said Mr. Peng Zhang, Yunji's Vice President of Finance.

First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB342.6 million (US$54.0 million), compared with RMB675.4 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the negative impact of the outbreaks of the highly-transmissible Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 in early 2022 on the Company's operations and the Company's continued strategy to refine its product selection across all categories and optimize its selection of suppliers and merchants, causing near-term decreases in sales. The COVID-19 outbreaks in early 2022 have caused varying degrees of temporary shutdowns and delays in production and operation of the Company's suppliers (especially private label suppliers), third-party merchants, third-party logistics service providers and other business partners, leading to temporary shortages of certain merchandise and delays in logistics services as well as delays in the research and development and new product launch processes associated with the Company's private label suppliers. This has negatively affected and may continue to negatively affect the Company's revenues and operations in 2022, depending on the future development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 49.2% to RMB290.5 million ( US$45.8 million ) from RMB571.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenues from the marketplace business were RMB47.4 million ( US$7.5 million ), compared with RMB95.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Other revenues decreased by 42.2% to RMB4.7 million ( US$0.7 million ) from RMB8.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 56.5% to RMB191.3 million (US$30.2 million), or 55.8% of total revenues, from RMB439.4 million, or 65.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, which recognize revenues on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of those costs related to the sales of merchandise revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses decreased by 43.2% to RMB154.9 million (US$24.4 million) from RMB272.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 24.6% to RMB48.9 million ( US$7.7 million ), or 14.3% of total revenues, from RMB64.8 million , or 9.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to: (i) reduced personnel costs due to staffing structure refinements, and (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 47.4% to RMB50.7 million ( US$8.0 million ), or 14.8% of total revenues, from RMB96.3 million , or 14.3% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in member management fees.

Technology and content expenses decreased by 35.6% to RMB24.1 million ( US$3.8 million ), or 7.0% of total revenues, from RMB37.5 million , or 5.6% of total revenues, in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements and reduced server costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 57.8% to RMB31.2 million ( US$4.9 million ), or 9.1% of total revenues, from RMB74.1 million , or 11.0% of total revenues, in the same period of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses and reduced personnel costs as a result of staffing structure refinements.

Income from operations was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB19.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Financial loss, net was RMB35.3 million (US$5.6 million), compared with financial income, net of RMB20.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decreased fair value of equity securities with readily determinable fair value.

Net loss was RMB36.9 million (US$5.8 million), compared with RMB4.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)[3] was RMB30.6 million (US$4.8 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB17.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.02, compared with nil in the same period of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, "Compensation-Stock Compensation." The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors' assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji's business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: Yunji Inc.

The replay will be accessible through June 7, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 3738769

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China's e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

567,204

306,382

48,331 Restricted cash

62,528

50,885

8,026 Short-term investments

380,052

385,371

60,791 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB7,225 and

RMB4,799, respectively)

118,166

81,791

12,902 Advance to suppliers

59,437

71,295

11,247 Inventories, net

84,500

80,690

12,728 Amounts due from related parties

2,532

2,854

450 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(Allowance for credit losses of RMB4,791

and RMB5,059, respectively)

430,717

430,842

67,964













Total current assets

1,705,136

1,410,110

222,439













Non-current assets











Property and equipment, net

12,842

10,923

1,723 Long-term investments

381,401

401,848

63,390 Deferred tax assets

17,497

14,005

2,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

5,420

4,274

674 Other non-current assets (Allowance for

credit losses of RMB488 and RMB540,

respectively)

227,674

308,782

48,709













Total non-current assets

644,834

739,832

116,705













Total assets

2,349,970

2,149,942

339,144

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)







As of



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY











Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

254,839

203,174

32,050 Deferred revenue

105,752

61,947

9,772 Incentive payables to members

265,612

245,536

38,732 Member management fees payable[4]

15,570

9,424

1,487 Other payable and accrued liabilities

202,786

169,195

26,689 Amounts due to related parties

15,630

10,595

1,671 Operating lease liabilities - current

5,571

5,566

878













Total current liabilities

865,760

705,437

111,279













Non-current liabilities











Operating lease liabilities

3,123

1,563

247 Deferred tax liabilities

2,572

-

-













Total non-current liabilities

5,695

1,563

247













Total Liabilities

871,455

707,000

111,526

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





As of



December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$













Shareholders' equity











Ordinary shares

70

70

11 Less: Treasury stock

(44,228)

(13,653)

(2,154) Additional paid-in capital

7,342,344

7,316,590

1,154,164 Statutory reserve

14,019

14,019

2,211 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,664)

(20,636)

(3,255) Accumulated deficit

(5,818,645)

(5,855,142)

(923,626) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders' equity

1,477,896

1,441,248

227,351 Non-controlling interests

619

1,694

267 Total shareholders' equity

1,478,515

1,442,942

227,618 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,349,970

2,149,942

339,144

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues:











Sales of merchandise, net

571,888

290,455

45,818 Marketplace revenue

95,374

47,426

7,481 Other revenues

8,135

4,698

741 Total revenues

675,397

342,579

54,040 Operating cost and expenses:











Cost of revenues

(439,365)

(191,317)

(30,180) Fulfilment

(64,834)

(48,914)

(7,716) Sales and marketing

(96,325)

(50,650)

(7,990) Technology and content

(37,488)

(24,140)

(3,808) General and administrative

(74,068)

(31,223)

(4,925) Total operating cost and expenses

(712,080)

(346,244)

(54,619) Other operating income

16,914

6,109

964 (Loss)/income from operations

(19,769)

2,444

385 Financial income/(loss), net

20,486

(35,270)

(5,564) Foreign exchange income/(loss), net

171

(313)

(49) Other non-operating income, net

913

2,023

319 Income/(loss) before income tax

expense, and equity in loss of

affiliates, net of tax

1,801

(31,116)

(4,909) Income tax expense[5]

(3,249)

(5,324)

(840) Equity in loss of affiliates, net of tax

(2,524)

(455)

(72) Net loss

(3,972)

(36,895)

(5,821) Less: net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests shareholders

(149)

(399)

(63) Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC.

(3,823)

(36,496)

(5,758)

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(3,823)

(36,496)

(5,758) Net loss

(3,972)

(36,895)

(5,821) Other comprehensive income/(loss)











Foreign currency translation

adjustment

6,475

(4,972)

(784) Total comprehensive income/(loss)

2,503

(41,867)

(6,605) Less: total comprehensive loss

attributable to non-controlling

interests shareholders

(149)

(399)

(63) Total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to YUNJI INC.

2,652

(41,468)

(6,542) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders

(3,823)

(36,496)

(5,758) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted

2,134,812,630

2,147,541,470

2,147,541,470 Net loss per share attributable to

ordinary shareholders











Basic

-

(0.02)

- Diluted

-

(0.02)

-

YUNJI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)





For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ Share-based compensation

expenses included in:











Technology and content

1,894

1,196

189 General and administrative

18,847

4,778

753 Fulfillment

(63)

618

98 Sales and marketing

360

(325)

(51) Total

21,038

6,267

989

YUNJI INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE

FINANCIAL MEASURES (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income:











Net loss

(3,972)

(36,895)

(5,821) Add: Share-based compensation

21,038

6,267

989 Adjusted net income/(loss)

17,066

(30,628)

(4,832)

1. This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 2. "Repeat purchase rate" in a given period is calculated as the number of transacting members who purchased not less than twice divided by the total number of transacting members during such period. "Transacting member" in a given period refers to a member who successfully promotes Yunji's products to generate at least one order or places at least one order on Yunji's platform, regardless of whether any product in such order is ultimately sold or delivered or whether any product in such order is returned. 3. Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expense. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release. 4. As of March 31, 2022, the decrease in incentive payables was mainly due to derecognition of long-aged payables to inactive members starting this quarter. 5. Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB3.2 million in the same period of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate was changed primarily due to some of the subsidiaries continually making profit in addition to those profitable subsidiaries utilizing the tax loss carry forwards from previous years.

View original content:

SOURCE Yunji Inc.