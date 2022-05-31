Decisions, Decisions: Ten Grand Prize Winners (per trip) Get the Chance to Choose Between Three Once in a Lifetime Adventures

CORONA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy is rewarding their fans this summer with the chance to win an epic trip and all-inclusive backstage pass to either a UFC, MotoGP or Supercross event. All any Monster fan has to do to win a legendary experience is - keep drinking their favorite Monster! The more Monster Energy that fans purchase, the more chances they will have to win the experience of a lifetime.

Win A UFC, MotoGP or Supercross All Access Pass – Win Big with Monster Energy’s All Access Pass Promotion (PRNewswire)

"Monster is known for one-of-a-kind drinks, events and consumer promotions," said Dan McHugh, CMO of Monster Energy. "We're giving our fans the chance to gain access to the best athletes and events all over the world and to experience this up close and personal."

Created for the ultimate Monster fan, ten lucky winners (per trip) will be able to experience one of these unbelievable prizes:

UFC Experience

Meet the UFC Athletes in Las Vegas, tour and workout at a UFC Facility, and experience all of UFC Fight Week with VIP Village Tickets. To make sure the winner arrives in style, they will also be receiving a custom Monster/UFC Gear package prior to their trip, and have their flights covered by Monster Energy.

MotoGP Experience

Score the ultimate Monster MotoGP experience at the Monster Energy Barcelona-Catalunya Spanish Grand Prix, which includes VIP Village Tickets, an exclusive invite to the viewing gallery at the Monster compound, private access to a restricted Monster party and dinner in the paddock. The winner will also receive their very own MotoGP helmet.

SX Experience

Monster will fly the lucky fan out to Daytona where they receive pit passes to Monster Energy Supercross, track access and attendance to an exclusive Monster concert. Also included is the opportunity to meet the athletes in person and get a custom MEC helmet to take home.

Fit for any fan to live out the true Monster Energy life, these trips will provide the winner with a once in a lifetime opportunity. Alongside the grand prize, Monster Energy is also giving out 30 first prizes: 10 Team Yamaha/Monster Gear Packs, 10 Supercross Gear Packs and 10 UFC/Monster Gear Packs.

How To Enter:

Scan QR code at POS Create an account at allaccess.monsterenergy.com Purchase any Monster Energy product Upload photo of the receipt to Monster account to earn points Select the All-Access experience(s) you want to allocate points towards for a chance to win. (limit 24 points per day. 100 points overall.)

BONUS: The more you buy, the more chances you have to win!

All Monster Energy products are eligible. (Core, Juice, Java, Ultra, Hydro, Rehab)

See more about Monster Energy, including all its products, at www.monsterenergy.com .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

