InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Swimming Pools (ALL-1580)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to protect you and your pool against accidental falls, drownings and even debris," said an inventor, from Forest Park, Ga., "so I invented the DROWN GUARD. My design could help to save lives and it could rejuvenate your entire pool experience by making it safer and more enjoyable."

The invention provides a life-saving apparatus for swimming pools. In doing so, it helps to prevent drowning accidents in the pool or by falling into the pool. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and operate so it is ideal for the owners of swimming pools, hotels, public pools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-1580, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

