CivicEye Announces State Expansion with New Partners in Massachusetts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud-based public safety software announced today that the Methuen, Massachusetts Police Department has signed a contract to deploy CivicRMS records management, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), and Jail Management Software (JMS).

The Methuen Police Department, staffed by 98 professional sworn personnel as well as 16 dedicated civilian employees and serve 49,660 Citizens in the City of Methuen. (PRNewswire)

The rollout of CivicEye software will provide Methuen police officers with mission-critical, real-time communication, reporting, and analytics. The Methuen Police Department joins 80 agencies across the US that are using CivicEye software to modernize operations and better serve their communities.

"After a year-long search with particular requests, Client Success Manager Gary Holliday and the team at CivicEye were willing and able to accept the challenge. I am elated to be part of bringing a future-forward, COMPSTAT-capable, cloud-based system to the City of Methuen. It was not easy to satisfy, but Gary and the team at CivicEye rose to the challenge, and we are looking forward to a productive and successful relationship with CivicEye," said Sgt Scott Lever, Methuen Police Department.

CivicEye will deliver a software system to Methuen PD providing integrated communication between dispatch and officers in the field, seamless transfer of information to a modern records management system, efficient management of the city jail, and an advanced suite of data and crime analytics to assist police leaders in officer deployment, staffing, and strategic planning. CivicEye software will be fully integrated with the state of Massachusetts and is Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Incident-Based Reporting System compliant and meets all the requirements of the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services.

"Methuen Police Department has been at the forefront of community advocacy, and we're honored that they recognized our team and software as the best fit for their needs," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "We're thrilled to partner with Chief McNamara and the MPD as it drives innovation, transparency, and innovative policing as a model for public safety professionals across the nation."

About CivicEye

CivicEye provides advanced cloud-based software solutions that support public safety professionals and helps save lives. The company combines a deep understanding of law enforcement and public safety with an unrivaled technology platform, bringing robust, easy-to-use solutions to law enforcement, drug control, prosecution, campus police, private security, and fusion centers.

