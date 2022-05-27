ASUS Launches ASUS Infinity Campaign

FERMONT, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced the ASUS Infinity campaign. The campaign will run from now until the end of June, featuring multiple deals across all ASUS product lines.The campaign covers special promotions through Memorial Day and Father's Day for eligible products while supplies last, including:
- TUF Gaming RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $300 off
- ROG Strix RTX 3080TI OC 12GB graphics card, now $250 off
- ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
- TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC 12 GB Graphics Card, now $200 off
- ROG Strix 850G WHITE power supply unit, now $90 off
- ROG Strix 1000G power supply unit, now $80 off
- ROG Strix Z690-E GAMING WIFI, now $70 off
- The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 router, now $50 off
- ROG Strix Scope Keyboard in NX Red, now $50 off
- TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A Gaming Monitor, now $50 off
- VG27AQ Gaming Monitor, now $40 off
- ROG Keris Wireless mouse, now $35 off
Whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or purchase new accessories, don't stop the game with ASUS Infinity!
For more information, please visit the ASUS Infinity shopping guide and retailer information at https://www.asus.com/us/site/ASUS-Infinity-2022/
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE ASUS Computer International