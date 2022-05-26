Fisher Investments Recognized as a Top Defined Contribution Adviser

Firm's 401(k) Solutions Group honored by National Association of Plan Advisors



CAMAS, Wa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions has been named to the National Association of Plan Advisors' (NAPA) prestigious "Top Defined Contribution (DC) Advisor Multi-Office Firms" list for 2021. The annual list highlights the nation's top 30 retirement plan adviser firms with at least $1 billion in defined contribution (DC) assets under advisement. This marks the fourth consecutive year NAPA recognized Fisher Investments.

An affiliate of the American Retirement Association, NAPA is an advocacy group exclusively focused on retirement plan advisers. NAPA selects firms for their "Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms" list based on information about their practices, including advised DC assets.

"We're proud to be recognized by NAPA as one of the country's leading retirement plan advisers," said Nathan Fisher, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions. "This recognition reflects our dedication to our clients and commitment to helping their employees plan a more financially secure retirement."

Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions was also named to NAPA's "Top Defined Contribution Advisors Firms" list—focused on single-office firms—from 2017-2019. Earlier this year, Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions received the "Fiduciary Excellence Certification" (CEFEX) from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions

Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions is dedicated to providing superior retirement plan services to small and mid-sized businesses and their employees. Fisher's unique service offering is built on 40+ years of successful wealth management experience and includes our flexible investing platform with institutional class funds. Our clients experience the benefit of ongoing support from a dedicated Retirement Counselor whose focus is making the management of a company retirement plan easier, while helping employees plan for a dignified retirement. For more information on Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions, please visit http://www.fisher401k.com/ .

Media Contacts

